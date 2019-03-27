Gamer Cop Uses Discord to Locate Missing 15-Year-Old

Technology has come along rather rapidly in recent years, especially when it comes to the likes of cell phones, computers, and even the Internet as a whole. One thing that all of this tech does is it grants people the opportunity to remain connected, even if they are across the world. Sure, there were ways of doing this pre-Internet, but we certainly live in different times. That said, the technology of today’s world is vital to many people, including police officers. In fact, one cop, who also happens to be a gamer, recently used popular communication app Discord to locate a missing child.

As seen on the NYPD 19th Precinct’s Twitter account, Officer Strebel used his gaming knowledge to track down a missing 15-year-old. As many of you likely know, Discord is an app that is used by a variety of gamers and content creators to keep in contact with one another as well as connect while playing video games.

Who said being a millennial was a bad thing?! 💻 Gamer Cop locates a missing 15-year-old through a video game app chat room! Great work Officer Strebel, putting your many years of gaming “research” to work & getting this young #gamer home safe! pic.twitter.com/EbnZw6TQ9M — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) March 26, 2019

According to the tweet, Strebel was able to use Discord to locate the 15-year-old who had gone missing. In the screen shot of the messages between the two, it could be seen that Strebel was trying to get the missing child to give up their location by saying they play video games like Fortnite and League of Legends. Eventually, the child agreed to come back.

Naturally, the Internet had a few things to say about the situation. From praising the officer and the NYPD 19th Precinct to laughing up the situation because it looks like the photo shows Strebel playing Dwarf Fortress, it’s all in the replies.

He really out here playing dwarf fortress on the job — Thortu (@Dawwsonmonteith) March 27, 2019

Good job by his bosses, too. Matching skills, talent and interest to staff, true leadership/management/motivation. A great anti-burnout approach. — NYrod (@Nyrod) March 26, 2019

Even Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Joel McKinnon Miller applauded the police department’s efforts:

👮🏼 🎮 — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) March 27, 2019

We assure you he is a real live person. pic.twitter.com/xi0aIa3QNH — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) March 27, 2019

Needless to say, many jokes will likely continue to be made at the expense of Gamer Cop, as the Internet will probably refer to him as. Either way, we’re glad to hear that the 15-year-old had returned safely and nobody was harmed.

What do you think about all of this? Are you glad to see police departments broadening their use of technology to help citizens? Let us know in the comment section below!

