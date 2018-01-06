‘Awesome Games Done Quick’ 2018 Streaming Schedule Released

Ready to do some good in the world while still enjoying some epic game time? The Games Done Quick charity streaming organisation has just released their upcoming ‘Awesome Games Done Quick’ streaming schedule for those that wish to raise money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Since this organisation’s conception, the crew over at GDQ have raised over 6.6 million dollars since launch! It definitely goes to show that there is power in community, and gamers are no exception to that rule. For this particular brand of charity, the events revolve around speedruns – which is essentially the practice of completing a game as quickly as possible and shattering some records in the process.

The festivities kick off this Sunday from Herndon, Virginia, and will last all week until the end of Saturday. The event is ongoing, and there’s just too much happening to list everything all at once. To break it down into our recommendations, you can see our top picks below. If the schedule doesn’t match up with yours, you can view the entire gaming schedule here.

Sunday – January 7th

11:30 AM PT – Pre-Show SpikeVegeta, Blechy, Protomagicalgirl, JHobz

12:00 PM PT – Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy JHobz

2:03 PM ET – Splatoon 2 TonesBalones

5:28 PM ET – Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Wall of Spain



Monday – January 8th

7:41 AM ET – Contra TheMexicanRunner, AngryLanks

7:04 AM ET – Contra III: The Alien Wars Aquas

11:02 AM ET – Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy Kong’s Quest V0oid, Waffle42

6:44 PM ET – Mega Man X ColonelFatso, Tokyo90, Walrun_Prime

10:05 PM ET – Halo 5 Distro



Tuesday – January 9th

6:25 AM ET – Rayman Glackum

10:17 AM ET – Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance VB))

10:03 PM ET – Resident Evil 7 Carcinogen



Wednesday – January 10th

1:13 AM ET – Silent Hill Punchy

11:56 AM ET – Battletoads The Mexican Runner

5:57 PM ET Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island Calco2, Kolthor_TheBarbarian, Yamayuu, Poahr



Thursday – January 11th

1:20 PM ET – Star Fox 2 Zallard1

3:35 PM ET – Dishonored DrTChops



Friday – January 12th

8:12 AM PT – Jak and Daxter: the Precursor Legacy OutrageousJosh

1:28 PM ET – Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep Final Mix HD KHfan169, RebelDragon95



Saturday – January 13th

7:43 AM ET – Legend of Zelda JSR2gamers, BT, RandomEffekt

8:398 AM ET – Mass Effect Letterswords

12:25 PM ET – Baldur’s Gate 2: Enhanced Edition KowalLazy



Come Sunday at 3:21 AM ET, the finale begins and hopefully everyone is still awake!