‘Awesome Games Done Quick’ 2018 Streaming Schedule Released

Ready to do some good in the world while still enjoying some epic game time? The Games Done Quick charity streaming organisation has just released their upcoming ‘Awesome Games Done Quick’ streaming schedule for those that wish to raise money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.
Since this organisation’s conception, the crew over at GDQ have raised over 6.6 million dollars since launch! It definitely goes to show that there is power in community, and gamers are no exception to that rule. For this particular brand of charity, the events revolve around speedruns – which is essentially the practice of completing a game as quickly as possible and shattering some records in the process.
The festivities kick off this Sunday from Herndon, Virginia, and will last all week until the end of Saturday. The event is ongoing, and there’s just too much happening to list everything all at once. To break it down into our recommendations, you can see our top picks below. If the schedule doesn’t match up with yours, you can view the entire gaming schedule here.
Sunday – January 7th
- 11:30 AM PT – Pre-Show
- SpikeVegeta, Blechy, Protomagicalgirl, JHobz
- 12:00 PM PT – Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- JHobz
- 2:03 PM ET – Splatoon 2
- TonesBalones
- 5:28 PM ET – Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Wall of Spain
Monday – January 8th
- 7:41 AM ET – Contra
- TheMexicanRunner, AngryLanks
- 7:04 AM ET – Contra III: The Alien Wars
- Aquas
- 11:02 AM ET – Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy Kong’s Quest
- V0oid, Waffle42
- 6:44 PM ET – Mega Man X
- ColonelFatso, Tokyo90, Walrun_Prime
- 10:05 PM ET – Halo 5
- Distro
Tuesday – January 9th
- 6:25 AM ET – Rayman
- Glackum
- 10:17 AM ET – Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance
- VB))
- 10:03 PM ET – Resident Evil 7
- Carcinogen
Wednesday – January 10th
- 1:13 AM ET – Silent Hill
- Punchy
- 11:56 AM ET – Battletoads
- The Mexican Runner
- 5:57 PM ET Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island
- Calco2, Kolthor_TheBarbarian, Yamayuu, Poahr
Thursday – January 11th
- 1:20 PM ET – Star Fox 2
- Zallard1
- 3:35 PM ET – Dishonored
- DrTChops
Friday – January 12th
- 8:12 AM PT – Jak and Daxter: the Precursor Legacy
- OutrageousJosh
- 1:28 PM ET – Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep Final Mix HD
- KHfan169, RebelDragon95
Saturday – January 13th
- 7:43 AM ET – Legend of Zelda
- JSR2gamers, BT, RandomEffekt
- 8:398 AM ET – Mass Effect
- Letterswords
- 12:25 PM ET – Baldur’s Gate 2: Enhanced Edition
- KowalLazy
Come Sunday at 3:21 AM ET, the finale begins and hopefully everyone is still awake!