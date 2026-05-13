Bethesda Giving Away Free Game for Today Only

Xbox’s Bethesda is giving away a free game today and today only. The game in question is one of the best action-adventure games of the late 2010s and is one of the best Bethesda games of the past decade. And it is a game that gamers normally have to fork over $30 for if they want to add it to their library. This new giveaway will let you add it to your library for free. The giveaway comes from Lenovo Gaming, so those interested will need an account with Lenovo, but this thankfully costs nothing.

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The only catch is that there is not an unlimited amount of keys. Those who show up to Lenovo giveaways promptly typically have no problem getting through the queue and grabbing a key, which, in this case, is for Dishonored 2. For those that don’t know, Dishonored 2 is an action-adventure game with an emphasis on stealth released by Arkane Lyon in 2016 as the sequel to 2012’s critically-acclaimed Dishonored. And the sequel earned a similar stellar reception, as evidenced by its 88 on Metacritic and the fact that it won Best Action/Adventure Game at The Game Awards that year.

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How to Get the Bethesda Game for Free

Those who want to grab Dishonored 2 for free will need the aforementioned account, which costs nothing, and then head to the giveaway, which starts at 12 pm ET. From here, you will need to hop into a queue, and once through the queue, you will have 10 minutes to claim your key. Prior to this, or during it, you will need to connect and verify your Unlimited Steam Account to make the claim. Once you get your key voucher, it will be redeemable via Gamesplanet, which in turn will give you a free Steam key for the game. Unfortunately, for all those on console, the giveaway is limited to Steam keys.

Those who successfully get a free code for Dishonored 2 don’t need to go and play the first game before playing its sequel, but the two games are connected, and you will get more out of the sequel by playing the first game. In Dishonored 2, at the start of the game, you have a choice between picking two protagonists, one of whom is the protagonist of the first game, and the other is a major character in the first game. Still, the second game does stand on its own.

Meanwhile, prepare to set aside some time to beat the single-player action-adventure game. Dishonored 2 can be rushed through and mainlined in 10 to 15 hours, but side content brings this figure to 20 to 25 hours. Completionists will need about double this and sink about 50 hours into the stealth game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.