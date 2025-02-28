Slay the Spire and Balatro Have New Competition (And It’s on Sale)

Gamers who love a good deck builder have long sung the praises of Balatro and Slay the Spire. Both of these titles have enjoyed top slots in the Steam bestseller charts and offer gamers a delightful roguelike experience that keeps them coming back for more. However, these indie hits just got some fresh competition in the form of newly released Die in the Dungeon. This game launched just a week ago on February 21st and has already claimed a spot in the trending releases charts on Steam. And right now, you can get Die in the Dungeon for less than $10 during its introductory sale.

Die in the Dungeon is a new roguelike deckbuilder that uses dice instead of cards. Also, you play as a cute little 2D frog adventurer delving deep into the dungeon. The dice serve as various actions your character can take, letting players attack, heal, or buff themselves in combat. The new competition for Balatro and Slay the Spire comes from indie developer ATICO and publishers HypeTrain Digital and Instinct 3. The game launched into Early Access on Steam with a 25% off introductory sale. Already, players are saying the game offers an engaging, polished experience that makes it feel like a finished game. Die in the Dungeon currently boasts a Very Positive rating on Steam, with sales that landed it among the top of its genre.

The definition of walking among giants.



In fact, the Balatro social media account took note, officially welcoming the new game with an offer of refreshments. Die in the Dungeon is a game that Balatro and Slay the Spire fans won’t want to miss, bringing a new twist into a beloved gameplay style.

Is Die in the Dungeon Worth It in Early Access?

Some gamers are hesitant to jump into titles that launch in Early Access, and for good reason. The level of polish and content at this stage can vary from incredibly refined like Fields of Mistria to a near-unplayable mess. With Die in the Dungeon, Early Access is an opportunity to fine-tune existing mechanics and add additional tools. While new content will be added as time goes on, the Early Access version does include the “full game loop.” So, players won’t be left mid-story wondering what happens next.

Here’s everything included in the current version of the game, available on Steam for $9.74 through March 7th, or $12.99 once the sale ends.

3 different areas

3 unique bosses

3 characters with distinct archetypes and their own dice boards

30 types of dice

14 unique dice properties

100 relics

4 extra difficulty levels

40+ achievements and unlockables

Localization in 11 languages

Developer ATICO has already shared the Early Access Roadmap, giving players a sense of what will arrive in future updates. The game doesn’t currently support controllers, for instance, but that’s part of the plan for Q2 2025. More difficulties, better events, and additional content for the story are also in the long-term plan as shared via Steam.

Many Slay the Spire fans are excited to find another game with a similar feel, but a fresh new twist that gives them something new to dive into. While it still has some updates to iron out, like any Early Access title, Die in the Dungeon looks poised to claim a spot in the hearts of many gamers.

Have you played Die in the Dungeon as a demo or in Early Access? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!