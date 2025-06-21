Gamers Have a Limited Time to Try Popular New Open-World Survival Game For Free

From Terraria to Palworld and beyond, open-world survival crafting games are wildly popular. Over the years, we’ve seen several spins on the genre, with horror-leaning takes like Once Human to cozy pixel art adventures like Crypt Keeper. Now, a brand new open-world survival game is celebrating its 1.0 launch with a free trial weekend. Gamers can try the highly-rated new Len’s Island game entirely for free on Steam from now through Monday, June 22nd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Len’s Island is a new game from Flow Studio and Fireshine Games. It’s been available in Early Access since 2021, but just saw its full launch on June 19th. The game combines open-world survival crafting mechanics with dungeon crawling and ARPG combat. But that’s not all. Cozy gamers can enjoy a more peaceful, farming, and building take on the game, as well. Curious gamers can see how all these elements fit together in Len’s Island entirely for free through the weekend. You can head to the game’s Steam page and download Len’s Island at no cost through the weekend.

Play video

Since its 1.0 launch, Len’s Island has steadily climbed the Steam concurrent charts. According to SteamDB, the game has already reached nearly 13,000 concurrents ahead of its big free weekend. And so far, reviews are pretty positive, with nearly 4,000 reviews landing the game solidly in the Very Positive range on Steam. Many Early Access reviewers compare the game to other popular entries in the genre, including juggernauts like Valheim and RuneScape.

What Gamers Like About Len’s Island

Len’s Island offers both solo and co-op gameplay modes, with an effort to balance the experience for either situation. Its open-ended approach lets gamers choose how to play. You can tackle battles or spend your time on the farm, shaping your own adventure. The game even offers difficulty settings from peaceful to hardcore, letting you toggle the coziness accordingly.

Like any good survival game, Len’s Island involves plenty of resource gathering, crafting, and building up your base. But it also offers combat and dungeon crawling for gamers who want a bit more challenge. During Early Access, many fans were impressed with the game, and so far, it’s had a solid showing with the 1.0 launch as well.

A village square in Len’s Island

Reviewers are impressed with how the game really does allow for playing at your own pace. Some reviews have praised it as a “masterpiece,” even calling it one of the best games to launch on Steam. In particular, fans love the building mechanics and graphics, as well as the sandbox elements. The inventory management is also a commonly cited reason for loving the game, which is great news for gamers like me who are forever building more chests to stash their stuff.

Many early reviews primarily address the solo elements of the game, as multiplayer is a more recent addition. That said, the game has gotten a handful of reviews since launching into 1.0. Many gamers are still impressed, but a few note some lag and crashing, particularly in multiplayer mode. Others are frustrated by the camera angles and less-than-intuitive controls. Even so, it’s clear that many gamers have really loved Len’s Island so far. It’s certainly well worth checking out while it’s available on Steam for free.

Len’s Island is available on Steam for PC and Mac OS. The game is free to try through Monday, June 22nd. At full price, Len’s Island is $29.99, with a launch discount of 35% off, bringing it down to $19.49 until July 3rd.