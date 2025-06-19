A New Harvest Moon Game Is Headed to Consoles This Year

The Harvest Moon games are core memories for many gamers. Unlike some beloved series from our youth, Harvest Moon still gets new entries and remakes fairly regularly. In 2023, we had the new title Harvest Moon: Winds of Anthos. Then, just last year, Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home arrived on iOS and Android. Many fans hoped to see the game release on console eventually, and now, it’s finally happening. Natsume recently confirmed that Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home will release for Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PS5, and Steam later this year.

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home arrived on Apple and Android devices in late 2024. The game is the most ambitious attempt at a mobile version of the Harvest Moon games, and is a paid app rather than using microtransactions. It delivers many of the beloved farming sim features you expect from a Harvest Moon title, in mobile form. If you’re curious to learn more, here’s the trailer from the original mobile game release:

The game has a modest 3.9/4 star rating on the Apple App Store and a 3.2/4 star rating on Google Play. Clearly, there’s some room for improvement here. Thankfully, that’s just what the new console version of Home Sweet Home will deliver.

The new version of Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home isn’t just a straight port of existing content. The console and Steam versions of the game will be called Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home Special Edition. It brings in some new features and improvements to make the game even better than the mobile version.

What’s Different in the New Special Edition of Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home

The biggest difference with the special edition is, of course, that it will be on consoles and Steam rather than just mobile. However, there are some shiny new features to address feedback on the mobile version. Here are the new features added in the special edition of Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home:

New Doc Jr.s Hoverbike 5000 to make travel faster

Cleanmeister Autovac makes it easier to clean your barn

Additional cutscenes showing new interactions with Alba’s residents

New marriageable candidates, including characters from Winds of Anthos

Many gamers skipped or never heard about the title when it launched for mobile only. So, this announcement feels almost like a brand-new Harvest Moon game reveal for many fans. That said, some gamers are frustrated that they already paid for a mobile version of the game only to see it arrive on their preferred platform after the fact.

The exact release date for Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home Special Edition hasn’t been revealed. However, it’s expected to arrive sometime in 2025. It’s likely that Nastume will target a pre-holiday release to capitalize on the gift-heavy months. We also don’t yet know if there will be a physical version or if this will be a digital-only release. While the mobile version is still available for $17.99, the price for the new special edition has also not been confirmed.

Are you excited to see Home Sweet Home release for consoles and PC? Have you played the mobile version? Let us know in the comments below!