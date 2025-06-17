RuneScape: Dragonwilds Just Got Its First Update (Here’s What It Does)

Essentially from day one, the team behind RuneScape: Dragonwilds has shared teasers and previews for the first big update. Now, the 0.8 update has finally arrived in RuneScape: Dragonwilds with today’s patch. Though not the biggest content patch that Jagex has planned, this update nevertheless adds plenty of new features for gamers to enjoy. Today’s update is now live on Steam, so gamers can install the patch and enjoy the new RuneScape: Dragonwilds content.

The 0.8 update to RuneScape: Dragonwilds is the first of many planned patches for the game. Jagex recently revealed an in-depth and expanded roadmap for the game’s journey through Early Access and beyond. This is one of the smaller updates, with many larger expansions on the way. Even so, for those eager for anything new to enjoy, it comes as a welcome change to the game.

The major highlights for today’s update include in-game settings to customize your experience, changes to building health, and the introduction of the Magic Skill. The previously teased Coziness system has also arrived, along with new build pieces and more. In all, the RuneScape: Dragonwilds 0.8 update should make some significant changes to how you experience the game. That’s especially true if you enable that hard difficulty setting to give yourself a real challenge!

More magic has arrived in runescape: dragonwilds

For the full list of everything new with today’s update, check out the full RuneScape: Dragonwilds patch notes from Jagex below:

New Content

Improvements to Bloom settings and changes to improve blur in distant images.

Added in-game settings to allow players to customize their experience.

Changes to building piece health – scaling up from 100hp across the board up to values as high as 1500

Two new build pieces for base defences – Palisade Walls and Palisade Gates.

Visual treatment for Tier 2 Building pieces (Oak).

When building pieces take 50% damage, they will visually show wear and tear.

We’re introducing a Coziness system – your survival meters will decay a lot slower while you’re near a claimed bed, so you can build and craft more freely.

The Magic Skill is arriving! Level up to Level 50, and enjoy two new Skill Spells, potions and consumables to blast through your foes. We’re also including Spell Upgrades to enhance Skill Spells.

Hard difficulty setting, for those who like an extra challenge.

We’ve also done a complete pass on Item Weights which means that things will weight different values now. No more pining for a pack yak!

All fuel items have had their burn times adjusted to help you avoid losing the occasional log or fuel source while you’re cooking or crafting.

All items also now fall into 1 of 4 max stack sizes: 1, 50, 99 or 999 depending on the item. Nice, tidy numbers – including those 99s we know you love…

Overall improvements to…

Lighting

Balancing

Performance

Stability

Many bug fixes, including…