Gamescom Confirms CD Projekt Red, Epic Games, Bethesda, and More as Exhibitors

Gamescom 2018 is set to kick off this year in August and as one of the largest gaming industry expos in the world, it’s time that the team begins preparations for what they’ll have to offer fans at this year’s showcase.

With CD Projekt RED, the team behind the infamous The Witcher franchise, chipping away at their progress for the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 title, we’re excited to see that they are one of the exhibitors confirmed! We are supposed to be getting an update about the mystery RPG experience at this year’s E3, so we’re hoping some detailed gameplay action at the following Gamescom experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A few other notable names have been confirmed thus far including Bethesda, Bandai Namco, Electronic Arts, Konami, and more. Check out the full list of the confirmed exhibitors at this time (trust us, it’s going to grow very quickly in the coming months):

Astragon Entertainment

Bandai Namco

Bethesda Softworks

CD PROJEKT

Deep Silver (Koch Media)

ELECTRONIC ARTS

Epic Games International

Gigabyte Technologie

Google

Kalypso Media

Konami

Microsoft

Ubisoft

Square Enix

TECHLAND

THQ Nordic

Wargaming

Warner Bros. Entertainment

Omen by HP

Alongside the official announcement, the crew behind Gamescom also delved into the world of eSports and peripherals with a confirmed list of the tech side of the exhibitors:

“eSports is also even more prominently represented at gamescom compared to the previous years too: eSports suppliers such as ALL ESPORTS, ESL/Turtle Entertainment, Gamer Legion and Webedia Gaming are all going to be present at the world’s largest event for computer and video games.

The latest hardware trends will also be represented at gamescom 2018. Among others Asus Computer, Alternate, Caseking, DXRacer Marketing Europe, Medion, Razer, Roccat, Trust Gaming and Zeus Hardware have confirmed their participation at gamescom 2018.

There are many highlights of smaller teams at gamescom again this year including the Indie Arena Booth and many other games of independent games developers. Further growth is also being recorded in the fan shop arena: In comparison to the same period last year 65 percent more exhibitors have already registered for this section.

In 2018, a host of offers, events and new products are therefore awaiting gaming fans from all over the world again in 2018.”

More will be revealed the closer we get to the main event, which will begin on August 21st through the 25th. Stay tuned!