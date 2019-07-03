GameStop’s Game Days Summer Sale Starts This Weekend

GameStop’s biggest sale of the summer is starting soon when the Game Days Summer Sale kicks off this weekend. Starting on July 7th and scheduled to run for the next two weeks, the event will consist of discounts on new games, trade-in offers, and deals on pretty much anything else that you’d find in GameStop‘s store whether online or in-person.

Games as new as Mortal Kombat 11 and The Division 2 are on sale while you can pick up some sports games like Madden NFL 18 for next to nothing. Before this sale goes live though, there’s a separate Buy 2 Get 1 deal going on that applies to all of GameStop’s pre-owned games. You can browse that deal here through GameStop’s site as you wait for the actual Game Days Summer Sale to go live.

To get ready for the sale, we’ve included a breakdown of some of the most notable deals that’ll be live for games, systems, and more during Game Days. The event begins on July 7th and is scheduled to end on July 20th.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Game Deals

Madden NFL 18: $4.97

NBA 2K18: $4.97

Just Dance 18: $4.97

Call of Duty WWII: $9.97

Star Wars Battlefront II: $9.97

Assassins Creed Odyssey: $19.99

Kingdom Hearts 3: $19.99

The Division 2: $19.99

Fallout 76: $24.99

Destiny 2 Forsaken: $19.99 (PS4 $9.99, Xbox One $19.99)

Far Cry New Dawn: $19.99

MLB The Show 19: $39.99

Red Dead Redemption 2: $39.99

Days Gone: $39.99

Mortal Kombat 11: $49.99 (Deluxe Edition: $79.99)

Anthem: $19.99

NBA 2K19: $19.99

Rage 2: $39.99

Devil May Cry 5: $39.99

Grand Theft Auto V: $19.99

Borderlands Game of The Year- Only at GameStop: $14.99

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $19.99

Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission: $49.99 (only July 7-13)

Consoles and Accessories

Get a new PlayStation 4 1TB System for as low as $25 or $125 for a PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB System when you trade

Receive a FREE $50 GameStop gift card when you buy any new Xbox One S or X console

Get a Starlink starter pack FREE when you buy a new Nintendo Switch console: $299.99

GameCube Style Gold or Silver wireless controller for Nintendo Switch: $39.99

20% off select new Xbox wireless controllers (only July 7-13)

Turtle Beach 700 Premium wireless gaming headset: $119.99

HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro gaming headset: $84.99

Toys, Collectibles, and Apparel

Purchase 3 POP! Vinyl figures for $25 ($11.99 and under through July 13)

Buy 1 Get 1 50% off select amiibo

Buy 1 Get 50% off all action figures (only July 7-13)

All T-shirts only $10 (only July 7-13)

Save $20 when you buy Forza Horizon 4: $49.99 and any Thrustmaster Xbox One Racing Wheel: $89.99 (only July 7-13)

40% off all Kingdom Hearts and Fallout collectibles

20% off select fan favorite collectibles including, Fortnite, Xbox, Gamer Mickey, Pokémon and Nintendo (only July 14-20)

