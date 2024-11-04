GameStop Makes One of the Best PlayStation Exclusives Just $2.99

GameStop has made one of the best PlayStation exclusives just $2.99. The only catch is that the deal is for a pre-owned copy of said PlayStation game. With GameStop, there is a guarantee that a pre-owned copy game sold by it works just like a brand new copy, however, those that prefer only to buy new product will want to know this deal is limited to pre-owned copies.

As for the game in question, it is a bit older now, hailing from 2016. Despite this, $2.99 is the lowest price it has ever been, which is a complete steal. Further, the game can no longer be individually purchased on the PlayStation Store. To this end, the cheapest you can get the game is to buy it via $40 bundle. This makes this deal even better. Even those who prefer digital copies will want to consider the deal because it saves you a massive $37.

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the game in question is Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, the final mainline Uncharted game, at least so far. Developed by Naughty Dog, the studio also known for The Last of Us, the Nathan Drake adventure boasts a 93 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games from PlayStation of all time. And right now it is only $2.99 on GameStop.

The game is only available on PS4, so naturally this deal is only available for a PS4 copy of the game. However, this PS4 version is playable on the PS5 via backward compatibility.

“Several years after his last adventure, retired fortune hunter, Nathan Drake, is forced back into the world of thieves,” reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it. “With the stakes much more personal, Drake embarks on a globe-trotting journey in pursuit of a historical conspiracy behind a fabled pirate treasure. His greatest adventure will test his physical limits, his resolve, and ultimately what he’s willing to sacrifice to save the ones he loves.”

