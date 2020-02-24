GameStop Announces Changes to PowerUp Rewards Loyalty Program

GameStop is updating its PowerUp Rewards loyalty program, the company announced on Monday. The program currently offers Pro-level subscribers a 10% discount on pre-owned items, but that benefit is going away in favor of a monthly $5 coupon which can be used on most products. GameStop said this new system will allow its Pro-level subscribers more flexible options applicable to a wider variety of products from the gaming retailer instead of just pre-owned games and accessories.

Along with the monthly $5 coupon, those who sign up for the Pro level of the PowerUp Rewards program will immediately get a $5 rewards certificate. These coupons can be used on new games, pre-owned accessories, and other GameStop products, though not on pre-orders or gift cards. Subscribers will have to make sure they use these coupons every month, however, since the individual $5 coupons expire at the end of every month.

The monthly coupon is joined by offers reserved for Pro subscribers during GameStop’s Pro Day events which happen periodically and feature deals on different products. A Pro subscription will be available for either $14.99 or $19.99 depending on whether subscribers prefer to receive a digital or physical subscription of Game Informer. Pro subscribers will also have the option of donating their accumulated points to charities GameStop has partnered with.

Those who’ve followed GameStop’s changes to its stores and other parts of the company may recall changes to the PowerUp Rewards program were being tested last year. Those tests took place across a number of stores and are now being rolled out as a wide release.

A GameStop spokesperson previously said the new coupon benefit tested better with people than the 10% discount on pre-owned products. Frank Hamlin, the executive vice president and chief customer officer for GameStop, echoed those sentiments in a conversation with ComicBook.com where he explained what the results of the tests showed.

“What resonated the most was cash, good at the store, that was sort of an opportunity cost against shopping elsewhere,” Hamlin said. “And in the test sales, it was mostly – we were tinkering with ‘What’s the price?’ and ‘Was there an immediate benefit with $5 good on your transaction versus not?’ And the winner by far was having the $5 good on your transaction, which is obviously very customer centric. So, if you walk in the store, you re-up for loyalty program, and you immediately get a coupon good on anything in the store to be used on your next transaction. That was the winning formula.”

PowerUp Rewards subscribers will still earn points for their purchases as they’re accustomed to. There are no changes planned for the free “Player” tier of the program at this time.