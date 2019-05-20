GameStop’s Big Pro Day Sale Is Now Live

GameStop is having another one of its big sales, and this one is only available for Pro Members. The Pro Day Sale is live now and includes all kinds of games like Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War among others which are all around half-off now, but only until the brief sale ends. GameStop‘s products other than games such as hardware and collectibles are also on sale.

Everything that’s included in the Pro Day Sale can be seen here at a landing page for the sale that deals with discounted games, buy one get one deals, and bonus trade-in credit. Games like Battlefield V are marked down to $29.99 instead of the normal $59.99, and depending on what console you have to trade in, you’ll get guaranteed trade-in credit, sometimes as much as $300. Controllers, headsets, and other gaming peripherals are also included in the deals in some form or fashion.

A list of some of the best deals on video games alone can be found below courtesy of GameStop. You’ll notice that one of the best deals is to buy a pre-owned game at full price and get the second one half-off, a smart deal if you’ve been holding out on at least two games and were waiting to get them at a cheaper price anyway. Versions of games that are typically more expensive like the deluxe edition of Anthem or the premium, online version of Grand Theft Auto V are also on sale for less than you’d pay for the base game’s normal price.

Buy 1 Get 50% off all pre-owned games

Save $50 on deluxe edition of Anthem: $29.99 (Free with purchase: 500 in-game shards and edge of resolve in-game vinyl)

Devil May Cry 5: $39.99

Far Cry New Dawn: $19.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: $39.99

Call of Duty Black Ops 4: $29.99

Red Dead Redemption 2: $39.99

Spider-Man: $29.99

The LEGO Movie 2 Video Game: $19.99

Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition: $14.99

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition – Only at GameStop: $19.99

NBA 2K19: $19.99

God of War: $29.99

FIFA 19: $29.99

Spyro Reignited Trilogy: $24.99

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $19.99

GameStop’s full list of items on sale during the Pro Day event can be found here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.