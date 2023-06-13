GameStop Discounts PS5 Exclusive to Just $6.99

Retailer GameStop has discounted a PS5 exclusive to just $6.99. Considering the only way to buy this very game on the PlayStation Store is to fork over $39.99 for the game's "Digital Deluxe" edition, this represents a considerable bit of savings. The catch is that the deal is for a pre-owned version of the game. A brand-new copy of the game runs at $19.99 on GameStop. As for the mystery game in question, it's 2021's Destructive AllStars.

A vehicular combat game that evokes PlayStation vehicular combat series before it, Twisted Metal -- at least in design, as its tone could not be anymore different -- Destruction AllStars released on February 2, 2021, a few months after the release of the PS5. Developed by Lucid Games, it was included with a PlayStation Plus subscription when it was released, but this wasn't enough to propel the game to success.

Before its release, many were skeptical of the game due to the pedigree of the studio behind it and due to the quality of what was being shown. Suffice to say, the skeptics were right. Upon release, the game only garnered a 62 on Metacritic, a very low score for a PlayStation exclusive. Meanwhile, despite an injection of players from PlayStation Plus us, it failed to cultivate a player base, so it quickly became irrelevant. That said, PlayStation has yet to pull the plug on the game, so if you're interested in checking it out, you still can.

"Dominate the glittering global phenomenon of Destruction AllStars-the spectacular prime-time sport for dangerous drivers," reads an official elevator pitch of the game for those unfamiliar with it. "Master the art of intense vehicle-based combat through timing, tactics and skills to cause colossal amounts of damage, destruction and devastation in vibrant arenas across the globe."

It's unclear if this a permanent offer going forward or a limited-time sale. As a result, it's possible by the time you're reading this the deal may have expired. Whatever the case, we will be sure to monitor the listing for any price fluctuations. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation, click here.