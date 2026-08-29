Attack on Titan Game Will End Service Sooner Than You Might Hope

Attack on Titan’s manga released its final chapter in 2021, with the anime adaptation sharing its last episode two years later, in 2023. Even though there are no sequels and/or spin-offs confirmed by series creator Hajime Isayama, this hasn’t stopped the beloved anime franchise from staying in the spotlight. One major way that Eren Jaeger and company have lived on past the series finale is thanks to the video game world. This year, the third, and presumably final, entry in the Attack on Titan console/pc series will land, though fans will have to say goodbye to another digital game far sooner.

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Attack on Titan: Brave Order first arrived as a mobile game in February 2022, allowing players to once again step into the shoes of some of the Survey Corps’ finest soldiers. Unfortunately, despite the legendary status of the anime franchise at this point, Brave Order will be shutting down its service on September 28th next month. Specifically, the game creators shared the unfortunate message for fans reading, “Thank you very much for using “Attack on Titan Brave Order.” We would like to inform you that “Attack on Titan Brave Order” will be ending its service on Monday, September 28, 2026.” Luckily, the game producers did have plenty of details to keep players informed of the unfortunate circumstances.

A Brave Order Falls

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With the service planning to end next month, this doesn’t mean that you won’t be able to play Brave Order. The ability to purchase in-game currency has ended, though you can still download the mobile entry before this option is no longer available. On December 28th, you will no longer be able to download the Attack on Titan game, so keep that in mind if you want to check out this specific world of Titans. With the main series having already ended, it’s anyone’s guess if we’ll see something eventually replace Brave Order on the digital storefront.

As mentioned earlier, Hajime Isayama doesn’t have any current plans to create an official sequel series and/or full spin-off anytime soon, if ever. While the manga artist returned in recent years with a short story following Captain Levi in Attack on Titan: Bad Boy, Isayama is enjoying his retirement from the manga game. There’s always the possibility that Hajime will create more short stories to expand on Paradis Island, though nothing has been set in stone.

Without diving into full spoiler territory, Isayama does sow the seeds for a potential sequel idea via a “post-credits scene,” though the artist was adamant that the scene wasn’t foreshadowing a brand-new story to come. Even if Attack on Titan never returns to the anime world, its legacy won’t soon be forgotten as one of the greatest anime franchises.

Via Attack on Titan: Brave Order Official Site