GTA 6 Report Reveals Gamers Have Strong Feelings About That Extended Gameplay Reveal

After a wave of leaks and endless months of hype, Rockstar finally pulled back the curtain on its intensely anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI with its Netflix extended look. The preview featured the first look at the game’s stunning graphics, refined combat, lengthy list of side activities, and the new cast of characters players will interact with, and gamers have incredibly strong feelings about the extended gameplay reveal now that the dust has settled.

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Now that players have had a chance to process all of the details from Rockstar and Netflix’s extended GTA 6 preview, it seemed like the perfect time to gauge how players were feeling. ComicBook took a poll on how fans felt about the GTA 6 stream and reveals, and it seems fans are strongly on board, as 56.8% voted 5/5 Sold. 19% voted 3/5 Better than expected, while 8.4% voted 2/5 Not sold. Finally, 15.8% voted 0/5 Overrated.

What did you think of the GTA6 stream and reveals? — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) August 27, 2026

GTA 6 Preview Seems To Have Put Leak Fears To Rest

In the weeks before the extended preview, there were several pieces of leaked Grand Theft Auto VI footage that surfaced online. Those generated a lot of discussion, and they also caused some to fear that the long-awaited game wasn’t going to deliver in terms of graphical performance or gameplay updates.

The extended gameplay preview on Netflix seems to have mostly eased those doubts and fears, especially in terms of the graphical fidelity. The leaked footage seems to have come from an older build of the game, so while that footage looked impressive in its own right, the final game that Rockstar showcased in the preview leaves that old build in the dust.

Context also always matters as well, so while seeing someone walk around in the environment is noteworthy, seeing how the story plays out and the character interactions in the lead-up to a big action sequence and witnessing how it all flows together makes a world of difference, and truly showcases how the game will actually play.

Not only did we get a look at two major action sequences, but we also got more time with the game’s two leads Jason and Lucia. Seeing their dynamic throughout any number of scenarios and how it can change and evolve was a big plus, and after additional hands-on previews were released, you can actually impact their relationship and how they interact through your actions throughout the game.

Other highlights of the extended preview were the morality system, petting the dog, customization system, wealth of side activities, refined targeting, and far more extensive interactions with indoor locations and objects, just to name a few. Perhaps most impressive is that this is just the start of what’s in store for players when Grand Theft Auto VI finally arrives, and thankfully fans don’t have to wait too much longer to experience it for themselves.

Grand Theft Auto VI releases on November 19th, and those who pre-order digitally will be able to pre-load the game starting on November 12th.