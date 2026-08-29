Pokemon Kickstarts New Disney+ Exclusive Deal With First Look Trailer for Next Big Show – Watch

Pokémon and Disney are about to enter a new era of streaming, and that starts with the exclusive launch of a fun new series from the same stop-motion studio behind hits like Wallace & Gromit. Reports have been floating around all Summer about Disney+ being a potential new streaming home for the Pokémon anime, and that certainly came to pass with the surprise release of Pokémon‘s classic first season with the streaming service not long ago. But that was far from every new release planned for Disney+ as a major exclusive is coming soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu is a brand new stop-motion animated series produced by the same studio behind hits like Wallace & Gromit, Aardman, and it’s been announced that it’s going to be exclusively streaming with Disney+ sometime in 2027 in the United States and select international territories when it hits. To give fans the first look at what to expect from the new stop motion series, you can check out the first look trailer at its launch below.

Pokemon Is Coming to Disney+ With New Exclusive

Play video

Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu is set to make its debut with Disney+ sometime in 2027, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. It’s taking the titular Sirfetch’d and Pichu through the region of Galar, and that’s perfect for the Aardman animated studio. It’s also a region that has yet to be fully explored in any of the Pokémon TV anime releases thus far, so it’s sure to be a big hit with fans. Especially when it comes to their mastery of characterization through not a lot of dialogue.

Pokémon has already started streaming a new release with Disney+ this Summer as part of this new deal too. Pokémon the Series: The Beginning is now available to watch with the streaming service, and it includes the first episodes of the classic TV anime series that followed Ash and Pikachu as they started out their journey at the very start of Ash’s three decade long adventure. It’s yet another major streaming platform where fans can find these classic episodes, and that means it’s easier than ever to go back and see how it all began all those years ago.

What to Know for Pokémon Tales

The Pokemon Company / Aardman

Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu will be produced by a team at Aardman led by director Tom Parkinson, Creative Director – IP Development Nat McKay, and Model Making Creative Lead James Young. It’s been licensed for Disney+, and is likely not going to be the only exclusive Pokémon release in the streamer’s future. While it’s been able to license these classic episodes for a release of their own, it’s likely that we’re going to see much more in the near future.

As for the current state of the Pokémon TV anime franchise, its newest series has been streaming exclusively with Netflix for the past few years at this point. The new episodes have all been going there first, and have yet to make it to other channels and platforms in the time since. We’ll have to wait and see whether or not that starts to change with this new show coming in 2027. It might be the first of many more.