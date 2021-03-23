GameStop PS5 Restock Disaster Has PlayStation Fans Furious
GameStop released new PS5 and Xbox Series X stock today, and it did not go down well. In 2021, many PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks have been a point of frustration for PlayStation and Xbox fans, and GameStop's new restock continued this trend. While many Xbox fans were able to secure an order of the Xbox Series X, PlayStation fans had less success. Not only did the stock go quick, but website issues weighed down the whole process and prevented many from getting an order in.
The new restock of both consoles was limited to bundles. In other words, none of the stock was for just the console. If you wanted some of GameStop's PS5 and Xbox Series X stock, you needed to pay extra for pack-ins like games, controllers, and subscriptions. As a result, stock was slower to move, which typically means a great shot at getting an order, but not today.
At the moment it's unclear what triggering the problem, but today many customers ran into an issue where the website prevented players from ordering a bundle with an "undefined" error popping up. Again, it's unclear why so many customers ran into this issue while others didn't, but as a result, PlayStation players are even more upset about striking out than normal.
At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of more stock coming from GameStop or from any other retailer, which has certainly amplified the frustration.
Sold Out Instantly
Guys... you were sold out the moment you posted that you had them available in stock.. ONLINE! Which is the crux of the issue here 🤦🏻♂️— Hanel (@HanelDuran19) March 23, 2021
Stop the Lies!
This is a pure lie, I am trying to buy and nothing has already gotten me tired of this 😡— Carlos ALF Roca (@RocaAlfonzo) March 23, 2021
Undefined
If I had to describe this generation of gaming, it would be “undefined” pic.twitter.com/YRW0D1BqSK— Allan (@AllanRincon18) March 23, 2021
This Is Getting Ridculous
Undefined on three devices...you as a company, need to do better, this is getting ridiculous— Sean (@forbeez169) March 23, 2021
Thanks For Nothing
This is all both bundles showed me anyway, thanks for nothing tho pic.twitter.com/uRPJiKoiBa— Roronoa Zoro ジェイ (@K1NGxGlo) March 23, 2021
RIP Lunch Break
I wasted my lunch hour break on this. Even created an account, FOR NOTHING!! pic.twitter.com/s3CDpg50Wk— 🟣Dr. OTAKU🟢 (@DrOtaku2) March 23, 2021
Fix the Website
How fixing the website instead. pic.twitter.com/tIZd6vJOgs— DIO!!!! (@ATLsteven1) March 23, 2021
That Sucked
That sucked. I literally sat here for 45minutes. Went from undefined to just clicking add to cart a million times on the laptop then on my phone it just kept saying enter captcha and then unable to add to cart after add to captcha. I have a $500 gift card to GameStop too 😡— Ri Cky (@nunez_ricky) March 23, 2021