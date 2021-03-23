GameStop PS5 Restock Disaster Has PlayStation Fans Furious

GameStop released new PS5 and Xbox Series X stock today, and it did not go down well. In 2021, many PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks have been a point of frustration for PlayStation and Xbox fans, and GameStop's new restock continued this trend. While many Xbox fans were able to secure an order of the Xbox Series X, PlayStation fans had less success. Not only did the stock go quick, but website issues weighed down the whole process and prevented many from getting an order in.

The new restock of both consoles was limited to bundles. In other words, none of the stock was for just the console. If you wanted some of GameStop's PS5 and Xbox Series X stock, you needed to pay extra for pack-ins like games, controllers, and subscriptions. As a result, stock was slower to move, which typically means a great shot at getting an order, but not today.

At the moment it's unclear what triggering the problem, but today many customers ran into an issue where the website prevented players from ordering a bundle with an "undefined" error popping up. Again, it's unclear why so many customers ran into this issue while others didn't, but as a result, PlayStation players are even more upset about striking out than normal.

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of more stock coming from GameStop or from any other retailer, which has certainly amplified the frustration.