GameStop Retro Stores Are Opening

GameStop Retro stores are starting to open across the United States. As the name suggests, GameStop Retro deals in retro games. To this end, it has NES, SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, N64, DS, GameCube, Wii, Wii U, PS1, PS2, PS3, PS Vita, Xbox, Xbox 360, Sega Dreamcast, Sega Saturn, and Sega Genesis games. Oddly enough, while it has PS Vita games, it appears there are no PSP games, or at least they are not being advertised like games for other platforms. In addition to games though, it also selling hardware related to all of these platforms as well. For example, right now they have a Nintendo Wii Console blue color for sale for $69.99. Meanwhile, they also have Nintendo GameCube controllers for sale for $24.99.

Details beyond this are currently quite scarce, but there is a store locator on the official GameStop website that will tell you how close the nearest GameStop Retro is to you. The radius of the store locator is 100 miles, so if there are none within 100 miles, nothing will pop up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you would expect, gamers are excited by the prospect of GameStop Retro, if not purely for the nostalgia. That said, it remains to be seen how competitive its prices will compare to eBay and other places gamers buy retro games and consoles.

“Hell yes love to see this I had mentioned a while back on stream many months ago that they really need to be tapping into the retro market. It’s booming lately for old games. Great move fellas,” reads one comment on GameStop’s announcement post for GameStop Retro. “They are so back,” reads another comment.

Of course, if GameStop provides more details on this new business initiative, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, it looks like finding a participating store is the only way to truly get to the bottom of his serious this new branding is.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you have any interest in GameStop Retro?