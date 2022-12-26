GameStop Makes Popular Star Wars Game Dirt Cheap

GameStop has made a popular Star Wars game on PS4 dirt cheap for the holiday season. After years of not getting many compelling Star Wars games, this has changed recently. Not only are Star Wars fans being treated with great Star Wars games, but a variety of different types of Star Wars games. And one of these games is on sale for a limited time at GameStop, which has discounted a wide range of games for the holidays. How long this offer, in particular, is available, we don't know. All we know is it's a limited-time offer.

More specifically, right now, at the moment of publishing, Star Wars fans can nab a PS4 copy of Star Wars Squadrons for just $6.99. On GameStop, the PS4 version -- which supports PlayStation VR -- of the game is normally listed at $44.99, so this represents a savings of $38. As you may know, this isn't the first time the game has been discounted, but this is one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen it at.

A space combat sim, Star Wars Squadrons was developed by Motive Studio and published by EA. Released in 2020, it debuted to a 79 on Metacritic. How well it sold, we don't know. And we don't know how many are playing it in 2022, but it certainly had plenty of fans at launch.

"Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience Star Wars: Squadrons," reads an official description of the game. "Buckle up and feel the adrenaline of first-person, multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron. Pilots who enlist will step into the cockpits of starfighters from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets and fight in strategic 5v5 space battles. Modify your starfighter, and adjust the composition of your squadron to suit varying playstyles and crush the opposition. Pilots will triumph as a team and complete tactical objectives across known and never-before-seen battlefields, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan. Take control of starfighters such as the X-wing and TIE fighter. Customize loadouts and cosmetics. Divert power between weapons, shields, and engines while immersing yourself in the cockpit. In addition, players will have the option to play the entirety of the game in virtual reality (VR)!"

The only catch is that this is for a pre-owned version of the game. If you want a brand-spanking-new copy of the Star Wars game on PS4, you will need to fork over $19.99.