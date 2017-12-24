10 Heartwarming Video Game Holiday Cards from Studios & Devs

Happy holidays! No matter which title you’re waiting to find under the tree (or wherever you decide to keep your gifts) this season, it’s pretty interesting to think about how video games have become something of a staple of the season. The year’s biggest titles get bundled into special discounted packages ahead of December 25th, and consoles often see their highest sales since launch in preparation for Christmas day.

So, it’s no surprise when some of our favorite developers share their love for the season. After spending the year working on their latest titles and learning about their fans, companies and developers have been sharing some feel-good holiday cards and artwork to wish everyone a joyful end to the year. We decided to round-up some of the best ones into one place to celebrate the spirit of the season.

The folks at Microsoft are settling in for a cozy Christmas Eve, so they decided to share a graphic to remind you what to leave out for Santa. Who knew pixels could look delicious?

Wishing all of you, your families, and your friends all the best this holiday season. Happy Hannukah, Merry Christmas, and happy holidays! (Joel and Ellie artwork by @beavs) pic.twitter.com/XpfPXGbost — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) December 20, 2017

Naughty Dog shared some gorgeous artwork of their arguably most popular characters, Joel and Ellie, from The Last of Us.

We’re taking a little break for the holiday season and will be back on 8th January 2018. Until then, please grab yourself a mince pie and enjoy @martinbtaylor‘s ‘Mr Christmas’, the perfect festive treat made entirely in #DreamsPS4 with love, goodwill and a lotta gas. 😊🎄🤶🎅💜 pic.twitter.com/e1h7UdlpZp — Media Molecule (@mediamolecule) December 22, 2017



Media Molecule, the brains behind Little Big Planet, shared something that sounds stinky, but looks (uncomfortably) cute, made in their sandbox video game, Dreams.

ᚺᚫᛈᛈᛃ ᚺᛟᛚᛁᛞᚫᛃᛊ! #GodofWar This year, our holiday card was made by an incredible artist, Erin Zaneski. Thank you Erin! View her awesome work here: https://t.co/FMdnwbGiOW pic.twitter.com/eb1bY3oD3Z — Santa Monica Studio (@SonySantaMonica) December 21, 2017

Sony Santa Monica chose an adorable piece of fan art for their holiday card this year, featuring Kratos and Atreus.

Bethesda’s holiday card highlighted some of its most well-known characters.

He only checks his list once. pic.twitter.com/0QCB5yWTRa — BioWare (@bioware) December 23, 2017



Bioware made us wonder momentarily if we’d rather be on the naughty list. Uh.

Get into the holiday spirit with these Christmas tunes from the @DeadRising 4 soundtrack. https://t.co/KCWQ7enzOi pic.twitter.com/23CkjP5Lrd — Capcom-Unity (@Capcom_Unity) December 24, 2017

The team at #BANDAINAMCO wishes you happy holidays!

We can’t wait to see you in 2018 for another match on #Tekken7.

Until then, take a break and try to find all the references – not only from Tekken – hidden in our Season Greetings card. pic.twitter.com/J3uqxxVIDA — TEKKEN 7 (@TEKKEN) December 20, 2017

The team behind Tekken 7 has had a busy year, so this art probably perfectly summarizes what they intend to do this season.

Happy Holidays to all our world warriors! Thank you for an incredible year! ☃️ pic.twitter.com/DDhzv7Hwzl — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) December 24, 2017

Street Fighter‘s dev team reminded people to bundle up, Kolin-style, for the holidays.

SAMURAI SHODOWN V SPECIAL, GAROU MARK OF THE WOLVES, THE LAST BLADE 2 and many more SNK masterpieces are on sale at up to 69% OFF on all of SIEE’s PS Stores from today until Jan. 19th during the Winter / January Sale! #SNKhttps://t.co/Sn0m7RCOh6

Happy Holidays from SNK! pic.twitter.com/PGJN6QJy7W — SNK GLOBAL (@SNKPofficial) December 22, 2017

