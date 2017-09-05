Gear.Club Unlimited Races To Nintendo Switch This December

Racing fans that own a Nintendo Switch are enjoying the likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at the moment, but this December, they’ll have a much more serious contender to go with.

Originally unveiled earlier this summer, Gear.Club Unlimited, the simulation racing game from Eden Games and Microids, has finally been given a release date. The game will cruise to the Nintendo Switch starting on December 1st.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s some new gameplay footage for the game, which you can see above, and in addition to that, sixteen cars have been introduced, with many more to come. The rundown so far looks like this…

AC 378 GT Z

Alfa Romeo 4C

Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione

Bugatti Veyron GrandSport

Chevrolet Camaro 1LS

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Dodge Challenger RT/Scat Pack

Jaguar F-Type R AWD

Mercedes AMG C63 S

Mercedes AMG GT S

Mercedes AMG SLS Black Series

Nissan 370Z

Nissan GTR

Pagani Huayra Roadster

Ruf RT12 R

Ruf CTR 3

In addition, the game will feature over 400 different races across three different race modes, including Derby Mode (a traditional eight-car race), Rally Mode (a more hardcore four car race) and Time Trial Mode. You’ll also be able to earn new cars, races and upgrades along the way as well.

The trailer looks like a lot of fun, and will finally give Switch fans something to enjoy with a realistic racer. We’ll see how the game fares in just a few months!