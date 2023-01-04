Gearbox Acquires Company that Worked on Joker, Logan Movies and More

Borderlands developer Gearbox Software has acquired a company that has done extensive work on movies like Logan, Joker, Avatar, and many, many more. The way we make games has been rapidly evolving for years now. What started as two sticks bouncing a ball back and forth, a tiny circle eating other smaller circles, and other rather simple ideas has evolved into incredibly cinematic and immersive stories with groundbreaking gameplay. There are entire worlds to explore, characters to invest and believe in, and so on. Games haven't even touched the tip of the iceberg, they're still changing from game to game and that's all thanks to the technology that powers these games.

Now, Gearbox is acquiring a major company known as Captured Dimensions which has worked on movies like Logan, John Wick 3, Black Panther, and a number of other major films. The company specializes in high-quality 3D scanning, allowing them to scan people and objects into a 3D environment which is helpful for both VFX in a movie and capturing someone's likeness in a video game. The company has worked with Gearbox and some other studios on games in the past. By having direct access to Captured Dimensions, it will allow Gearbox the ability to take advantage of some truly incredible technology for its future games.

"We've had the pleasure of working with Jordan and his team at Captured Dimensions on several projects over the years – this deal brings a wealth of talent into the Gearbox family in several key areas, and I'm excited to welcome them," said Sean Haran, chief business officer of the Gearbox Entertainment Company. "This acquisition brings incredible technology into the fold for future projects and enables further expansion of offerings to strategic partners across multiple business units."

We're proud to welcome Captured Dimensions to the Gearbox Entertainment family.



It'll likely be a while before we get to see the proper fruits of labor from this acquisition, as games take a long time to make now. However, it's possible that having direct access to a company like this could speed up a lot of processes and help Gearbox release games at a steadier pace, but that's pure speculation. Either way, it's exciting to see such ambitious technology being harnessed by a video game developer.

