Gears 5 Matchmaking Update Improves Ping and Ranked Matches

The latest installment in the Gears of Wars series has officially launched for everyone to pick up on PC and Xbox One. While fans are seemingly loving the new entry in the franchise, there have still be a couple bumps in the road, primarily in regards to the multiplayer aspect of the game. One such problem that has been encountered has involved players’ ping as well as the balance of Ranked matches. Thankfully, The Coalition is all over it as they have released a new Gears 5 update to hopefully remedy these issues.

Taking to Twitter, The Coalition revealed that they have indeed implemented a new update to combat the ping issues as well as improve the balance in Ranked matches. “We have deployed a server-side update to our matchmaking parameters to improve ping and the balance of Ranked matches,” they said.

#Gears5 Update: 11:30am PT, Sept 11 We have deployed a server-side update to our matchmaking parameters to improve ping and the balance of Ranked matches. We’ll continue to monitor our matchmaking and services. — The Coalition Studio (@CoalitionGears) September 11, 2019

Gears 5 is officially available on PC and Xbox One. For even more on the recently released title, check out some of our previous coverage as well as a snippet from our official review:

“Gears 5 is incredible from start to finish, and, playing on PC, it is easily one of the best ports to the platform. Despite the few hiccups with servers, I was able to play entirely on Ultra settings without issue, and that’s on hardware that isn’t exactly the latest and greatest. The visuals are beautiful, gameplay is fun and gory, the campaign is heartfelt with incredible performances from the cast, and it is just a wonderful experience from start to finish and beyond. This is a title fans of the series will not want to miss, and it is a shining example of how The Coalition has put their mark on the franchise.”

