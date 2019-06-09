Gears 5 Release Date Revealed

One of Microsoft’s powerhouse series expectedly made an appearance during the Xbox showcase at E3 with Gears 5 taking the stage in the form of a new trailer. The new game was first announced last year during the same event, and on the year of its release, we’ve gotten a fresh look at its new characters and the story that players will find themselves a part of.

It was hard to imagine Gears 5 not making an appearance during the show seeing how big of a name it is in Microsoft’s library, but speculation about it being shown at E3 was put to rest when the publisher confirmed that it would be there. And it was with a release date of September 10, 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gears 5 is indeed the next main game in the Gears of War saga even though it dropped the full name that preceded the other installations. The name change was addressed in the past when Rod Fergusson, the head of The Coalition studio that creates the Gears of War games, explained that the change was the result of the Gears of War franchise expanding beyond just the main games.

“‘Gears of War’ is still the franchise name but now that we’re doing a family of products it made more sense to shorten the titles down – Gears Pop, Gears Tactics & Gears 5,” Fergusson said about the change. “Plus we always just call it Gears anyway so it feels good to simplify it.”

You’ll play as Kait in Gears 5, a new character in the Gears of War universe who will fight across what Microsoft says is the biggest Gears of War world to date. Players will also find out more about the start of the Locust, the force that’s been threatening the people of Gears since the very first game.

“The world is crumbling. Humanity’s reliance on technology has become their downfall and enemies are uniting to wipe out all survivors,” Microsoft’s site said about the game. “As Kait you must journey across the biggest, most beautiful Gears world to uncover the origins of the Locust, and fight with your squad to protect what’s left.”

Since it’s a first-party game from Microsoft, Gears 5 will also be added to the Xbox Game Pass service immediately when it launches. Now that Xbox Game Pass is coming to PC platforms, you’ll be able to easily play Gears 5 there as well.

Gears 5 is scheduled to release on September 10.