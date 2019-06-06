Gears 5 May Release on September 10

Last month, Gears 5 release date and box art seemingly leaked, courtesy of a rating board. According to the rating board, the Xbox One and PC game is releasing on September 10, which is a Tuesday. Everything about the leak checked out, but the source was a bit shoddy, so we advised to take it with a big grain of salt. That said, today, the official Gears of War account revealed the game’s official key art (and probable box art) and it’s the in-line with what leaked last month. And so if half the leak was accurate, there’s a good chance the other half is accurate as well, especially when you factor in the other rumors that have slated the game for a September release.

Of course, none of this is official information, but it seems the new installment in the cover shooter is coming in September. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait very long to find out if this is truly accurate, because Microsoft’s E3 presser is coming this Sunday, and not only has The Coalition confirmed Gears 5 will be there, but we are certainly going to hear about a release date as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Releasing in early September is probably a pretty smart move, because once the end of September rolls around, the release window gets very crowded with big releases. And while Gears 5 is certainly a big release, after the lukewarm reception of Gears of War 4, the follow-up will certainly benefit from less competition.

Gears 5 is in development for Xbox One and PC, and is officially slated to release sometime this year. In addition to being released on the Microsoft Store, the game will notably also launch on Steam.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated release, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you be picking up Gears 5 when it releases this year?