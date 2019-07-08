Gears 5 Trailer Walks You Through the New District Map

The second Gears 5 trailer of this weekend has been revealed to show off the new District map, a multiplayer battleground players will find in the next Gears of War game. It’s a sprawling landscape of urban attractions like arcades and other points of interest that’ll soon serve as hotspots for fights when players descend on it. When the game’s first technical tests roll around soon, players will get a chance to try it out.

For returning Gears of War players, you may already be picking out a few spots in the map that’ll be prime locations to hold or travel through. Though it’s in an open city, it looks like it has a confined aspect to it in many parts with buildings that are close to one another. Columns and other parts of buildings as well as the decorative structures in the middle of walkways provide tons of walls and other pieces of cover to bounce around as well as multiple ways to flank your enemies.

Gears of War players who are familiar with the game’s universe may also pick up on a few Easter eggs thrown into the map. There’s a reference to Thrash Ball, and the whole town appears to be decorated for the 20th anniversary of Settler’s Day. One of the biggest things to notice is that there’s a sign on the movie theater that advertises a movie called “Jace Stratton Frenzy.” You can see posters for it handing up on the walls as well to advertise other movies, but it’s unclear at this time what the reference means for Jace’s role in Gears 5 will be.

This is the first new map to be revealed in Gears 5, and it’ll be playable during the technical test that’s starting later in the month. On July 19th, players will be able to play three different modes: Arcade, a revamped Escalation, and King of the Hill. A second test will follow the first on July 29th, and the details about the technical tests below have been provided to give a peek into what awaits.

Gears 5 Technical Test Contents

Arcade: A new approachable, frenetic Versus experience.

Escalation: The pinnacle objective mode of Gears is back and better than ever.

King of the Hill: Capture the hill, enjoy the carnage

Gears 5’s first technical test begins on July 19th, and the game itself will release for the Xbox One on September 10th. d