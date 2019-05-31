Gears 5 E3 2019 Appearance Confirmed By Microsoft

Previously Microsoft alluded that Gears 5 will be at E3 2019, but it never came out and confirmed that the new entry in the popular shooter series would be present. But now it has. In addition to confirming its presence at the show, Microsoft also confirmed Gears 5 will have its own E3 Coliseum panel, where Rod Fergusson, the head of The Coalition, will join host Geoff Keighley to talk about the game in more detail and presumably show off some of the shooter as well.

Unfortunately, that is where the details end. Microsoft doesn’t divulge what we can expect to see from the game during the show. That said, since the game was revealed last E3, Microsoft haven’t said much about the title, and have shown even less. In other words, it should have a meaty amount of time during Xbox‘s presser. In addition to a gameplay demo of the single-player, the multiplayer will surely be shown as well. Further, since the game is releasing this year, we should hear about a release date.

Gears 5 is easily one of the biggest remaining games coming to Xbox One. However, last outing — Gears of War 4 — was a bit underwhelming, especially compared to the original trilogy from Epic Games. In other words, it will be interesting to see if The Coalition can step up to the plate with a better effort with its second attempt. It has talked about the game in past as a new, ambitious step for the franchise, so, at the very least, it seems like Ferguson and co. are aiming for the fences.

Gears 5 is in development for Xbox One and PC, and is slated to release sometime this year. For more news, media, and information on the shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, Microsoft revealed yesterday the game will release on Steam when it launches.

