New Gears 5 Enemy Type Revealed, Will Be Players “Worst Nightmare”

Developer The Coalition has once again revealed a brand-new enemy type coming in Gears 5, which it says “will be your worst nightmare.” And that’s a pretty accurate description, because this thing looks terrifying.

All that exists of this new enemy, dubbed The Swarm Flock (a flying group of Swarm leeches), is this GIF, but it’s enough to send shivers down my spine as I think about trying to beat Gears 5 on Insane difficulty.

Now, if the Swarm Flock looks familiar, it’s because it’s clearly inspired by the Kryll from the first trilogy. As you may remember, Theron Elite and General RAAM had a weapon called the Kryll Grenade, which functioned similarly to an Ink Grenade, but instead of toxic ink, it unleashed a swarm of Kryll that tore apart anything unfortunate enough to be caught in its path.

The weapon was a fan-favorite, and so it’s no surprise The Coalition wanted to try and figure out a way to bring it back in some way.

However, while the Swarm Flock may be inspired by the Kryll, it’s a bit different. It appears the Swarm Flock latches onto, infects, and causes its targets to explode. At least that’s what appears to be happening in that GIF.

As mentioned above, this isn’t the first new enemy type for the game The Coalition have revealed, it also recently unveiled the “Warden.”

The sequel to Gears of War 4, Gears 5, is in development for Xbox One and PC. At the moment, it is slated to release sometime next year, 2019.

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of a brief story synopsis from Microsoft. And as always, feel free to hit the comment section and let us know what you think. Good addition to the series’ enemy roster? Or just a rehash of old enemy designs?

“The world is crumbling. Humanity’s reliance on technology has become their downfall and enemies are uniting to wipe out all survivors. As Kait you must journey across the biggest, most beautiful Gears world to uncover the origins of the Locust, and fight with your squad to protect what’s left.”