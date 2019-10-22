Gears 5 “Pumpkin Ball” Halloween Event Is Now Live

A new update for Gears 5 on Xbox One and PC is live, most notably adding the new Pumpkin Ball Halloween event to the third-person cover-shooter. That’s right, Halloween has come to Gears 5 versus. For the next two weeks — beginning today — Pumpkin Ball will be available in the latest installment of Gears of War. As you may know, Pumpkin Ball was a popular mode in Gears 4 that takes the world of dodgeball, and adds it into Gears of War, where the dead just won’t stay dead. In it DBNO players will self revive almost instantly, like any good zombies worth a damn. So, the goal is to aim for the head or blow them up.

For the event, The Coalition will be dishing out some special rewards, such as the Frakenstein Imago, which is a special Halloween character skin that unlocks after you complete 13 matches of Pumpkin Ball. In other words, all of you have to do is complete 13 matches of the special mode within two weeks. You don’t even have to win, just play.

However, after Pumpkin Ball’s time is over, the Halloween festivities will continue with a Horde event dubbed The Man Man’s Monsters, which will have special Jack-O-Lantern weapon skins to earn.

Of course, this is just the tip of the iceberg for what’s been added to the game this week and for what’s coming soon. For more details on what’s up with Gears 5 this week, click here.

Gears 5 is available for PC and Xbox One.

“Gears 5 is incredible from start to finish, and, playing on PC, it is easily one of the best ports to the platform,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “Despite the few hiccups with servers, I was able to play entirely on Ultra settings without issue, and that’s on hardware that isn’t exactly the latest and greatest. The visuals are beautiful, gameplay is fun and gory, the campaign is heartfelt with incredible performances from the cast, and it is just a wonderful experience from start to finish and beyond. This is a title fans of the series will not want to miss, and it is a shining example of how The Coalition has put their mark on the franchise.