Gears 5 Has No Season Pass, DLC Maps Will Be Free

The Coalition has confirmed that Gears 5 has no season pass, and that all maps added to the game after launch will be 100 percent free. That’s right, in addition to no Gear Packs, Gears 5 will skip the season pass route and make DLC maps free for matchmaking and private play. This is presumably to not divide up players and also make stomaching the game’s microtransactions a bit easier.

As you may know, this is increasingly the norm for multiplayer games. Ditching season passes and premium DLC maps allows a developer to keep the game’s community together. Meanwhile, to make up for the money being left on the table, games will ramp up microtransactions. That said, while there will be plenty of ways to spend your money in Gears 5, there are no loot boxes.

At the moment, The Coalition hasn’t really detailed the game’s post-launch plans. Further, there’s no indication on how many maps players can expect after the game launches in September.

Gears 5 will be available on Xbox One and PC (via Windows 10 and Steam) when it releases later this year on September 10. It will cost $60. If you pre-order the game or play it with an Xbox Game Pass membership, you’ll be given the Terminator Dark Fat Character Pack, featuring Sarah Connor and the T-800 from the film, the Vector Lancer Skin, and 7 days of Boost. At the moment, it’s unclear if the pack will be available for separate purchase.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more on the game itself, here’s an official rundown of its key features: