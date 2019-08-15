Gears of War Creator Teases New Game, Coming Out of Retirement

Yesterday, Cliff Bleszinski, the creator of Gears of War, teased a new game and that he may be coming out of video game development retirement to make it. And no, it’s not a battle royale experience. The tease came via Twitter, and naturally, picked up a little bit of traction. According to Cliffy, the game idea — which he doesn’t divulge — has been stuck in his head. The former games developer then suggests the idea may take him out of retirement. Unfortunately, further details aren’t divulged, and for the moment, all we can do is wait and see if the idea truly manifests into something bigger.

As you may know, Cliff Bleszinski doesn’t work in the industry anymore, so if he did want to evolve his idea into an actual game, it wouldn’t be easy. He’d either need to create another studio from scratch, which is quite difficult, or pitch to an already established developer or publisher. Who knows what will happen, but at the moment, Bleszinski seems quite excited about whatever he’s got in that creative brain of his.

UGH guys I kinda have a game idea and it won’t get out of my head. I thought I was truly done. But then, stupid brain shows up. UGH. — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) August 15, 2019

As mentioned above, the one thing Cliffy does note is that it’s not a battle royale game. For those that don’t know: the last game he ever shipped was a free-to-play, bare-bones (but promising) battle royale shooter dubbed Radical Heights. It was also the last and second game his studio Boss Key Productions made before shuttering. And once the studio shuttered, Cliffy retired from games development. But like many who have retired from the industry in the past and thought they’d completely moved on, the wild ride of video game development is once again seemingly calling out to the legendary developer.

AND IT’S NOT A FUCKING BATTLE ROYALE — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) August 15, 2019

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Should Bleszinski come out of retirement to make this game? What would you like to see from the creator of Gears of War?