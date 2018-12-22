‘Gears of War’ Creator Cliff Bleszinski Teases What’s Next

Back in November, Gears of War Creator and Unreal Tournament Designer Cliff Bleszinski announced his retirement from video game development. Now, a month a later, the legendary designer is teasing what’s next.

Of course, it’s nothing video game related, which is unfortunate, but to be expected. However, according to Bleszinski, it’s a dream gig of his since he was a young tot.

Possible new career related news coming soon. Not game related at all. Cross your fingers for me – this could be a dream gig I’ve had since a kid. 🙂 — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) December 22, 2018

As you can see, Bleszinski doesn’t divulge any details or even provide any hints on what it could be, but it sounds like we’ll know very soon, perhaps come the New Year. Whatever it is, I’m eager to see Cliffy B back at it and excited again.

For those that don’t know: Bleszinksi shot to the top of the industry during his time with pre-Fortnite Epic Games for his role in the development of Unreal Tournament and for creating Gears of War, one of last generation’s most popular series’, and one of the most popular shooter series of all-time.

Before Epic Games, Bleszinski released his first game in 1991, when he was just 15, called The Palace of Deceit. However, I reckon when the day comes and we look back at Cliffy’s career, it will be his time with Epic Games that define the 27-year-long period.

As you may know, Bleszinski left Epic Games after 20 years in 2012. From here, he opened a new studio dubbed Boss Key Productions in 2014. Then in 2017, the studio’s first game, LawBreakers, released. And it flopped, at least commercially.

LawBreaker’s wasn’t Bleszinski’s last game though, it was actually the short-lived, free-to-play battle royale game, Radical Heights, which was basically a last-minute audible to save Boss Key Productions. The game released to a warm response, but couldn’t get up and running quick enough to save the studio, which shut down earlier this year.

Of course, whatever Bleszinski is doing next, we’d like to wish him good luck. Hopefully he can have as big of an impact wherever he goes as he did on the games industry.