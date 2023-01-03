Gears of War Insider Gives Update on Rumored Remastered Collection

We started hearing rumblings of a Gears of War remastered collection early last year. Lately, the rumors and reports fueling these rumblings have dried up, and it sounds like that may be because the project has been shelved. The latest bit of unofficial information about the rumored project comes the way of a well-known leaker that goes by Oops Leaks on Twitter. The update is brief, but it provides some pertinent information.

Taking to Twitter, the leaker says they "heard about plans" for a Gears Collection within Xbox, however, the developer that was working on it was Saber Interactive, a developer partially based out of Russia. Given the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, international companies have seemingly been hesitant to work with Russian companies or even companies with connections to Russia. It's not explicitly said this is the problem here, but Oops Leaks says the project is now "impossible since Saber is a Russian-based company."

And this is the extent of the update. Of course, the little bit here should be taken with a grain of salt. None of this is official information, and even if it's accurate, it's also subject to change. Further, Xbox could always turn to another developer for the project. This will of course delay its release, but it's not uncommon.

That said, for now, all we have is unofficial information and speculation. Xbox has yet to announce anything involving the older

Gears of War games and it hasn't commented on any previous rumors or this one. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Xbox -- including not just the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation, but the latest official news as it happens -- click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant links right below: