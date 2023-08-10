$300K of Magic Cards Stolen From Gen Con

Around $300,000 of Magic: The Gathering cards were stolen from Gen Con over the weekend. Last weekend, news of a stolen pallet of cards rocked Gen Con, with Indianapolis police stating that two men had allegedly obtained a pallet jack and walked the cards out of the convention center. Approximately a dozen boxes full of card booster boxes were allegedly stolen, which Polygon reports were mostly Magic: The Gathering Commander Masters and Collector Booster sets. Average price for a Commander Masters booster box is approximately $300, while Commander Masters Collector Booster sets sell for approximately $175 a box. Indianapolis police shared several pictures of the two alleged suspects, which can be viewed below:

Update: two additional photos have been added. Detectives are still seeking help in identifying both individuals.

The cards belonged to Pastimes Comics & Games, who acknowledged the theft on their Facebook page. Despite the theft, Pastimes ran a number of events at Gen Con, including the popular draft format of Magic: The Gathering.

The cards stolen are Magic – mostly Commander Masters Set and Collector Boosters. If you recognize them, please contact the police.

As of earlier this week, Indianapolis police was still seeking information on the two men who had allegedly stolen the cards. Any information about the alleged theft should be shared with the police.

Trading cards were a popular theme at this year's Gen Con, which attracted over 70,000 visitors over the course of four days. In addition to the official launch of Disney Lorcana, a new trading card game by Ravensburger featuring Disney characters, the convention also featured heavy advertisement of the One Piece Trading Card Game and the upcoming Star Wars Unlimited trading card game by Fantasy Flight Games. Other trading card games represented at Gen Con included the My Hero Academia Card Game and Flesh and Blood.