Generation Zero Gameplay Revealed

Avalanche Studios – the team most notably behind the upcoming Rage 2 and the Just Cause series – have unveiled the gameplay of its upcoming open-world action game with seamless co-op, Generation Zero.

The new trailer not only debuts the game’s gameplay, but dives deeper into its more gameplay specifics, or in other words, serves as an almost-overview like viewing of the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In it, the game’s cat and mouse mechanics that have you on the run from hostile machines that have invaded the countryside of 1980’s Sweden and left it desolate is on show. Further, it goes into not only on how you need to survive, but that you need to deduce what happened and where everyone went.

The trailer also confirms that in addition to being able to play with up to three friends, the game can be completely played by yourself. So if you have no friends or simply don’t like playing games with other people, you can still enjoy Generation Zero.

Generation Zero is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is slated to release sometime next year, and represents the first project of Avalanche Studios in its new initiative to develop self-published games.

Below, you can read more about the title:

Experience an explosive game of cat and mouse set in a vast open world. In this reimagining of 1980s Sweden, hostile machines have invaded the serene countryside, and you need to fight back while unravelling the mystery of what is really going on. By utilizing battle tested guerrilla tactics, you’ll be able to lure, cripple, or destroy enemies in intense, creative sandbox skirmishes.

Go it alone, or team-up with up to three of your friends in seamless co-op multiplayer. Collaborate and combine your unique skills to take down enemies, support downed friends by reviving them, and share the loot after an enemy is defeated.

All enemies are persistently simulated in the world and roam the landscape with intent and purpose. When you manage to destroy a specific enemy component, be it armour, weapons or sensory equipment, the damage is permanent. Enemies will bear those scars until you face them again, whether that is minutes, hours or weeks later.

Explore a vast open world, rendered with the award-winning Apex engine, featuring a full day/night cycle with unpredictable weather, complex AI behaviour, simulated ballistics, highly realistic acoustics and a dynamic 1980’s soundtrack. In Generation Zero, living is winning.