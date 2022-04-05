Genshin Impact Beats Out Wordle for Most-Discussed Game on Twitter So Far This Year

Twitter has revealed the most tweeted about games of 2022 so far. The social media platform is one of the best places to be if you want to keep up with the moment-to-moment news and discussion on games. It’s quick and reactive, ensuring there is always a hot take to be found on any given subject, but it is also a place that has sparked some change across the industry and led to meaningful discussions. In some cases, it has also helped games like the very successful Wordle find its audience thanks to natural word of mouth across the platform.

Twitter has given some valuable insight into how important gaming has been for the platform. For starters, the first quarter of 2022 was the best quarter for gaming on Twitter ever. There were nearly 800 million gaming-related tweets written by over 48 million people. A lot of this was driven by games like Genshin Impact, Wordle, Apex Legends, and Elden Ring. 2022 has already had some earth-shattering gaming stories, such as the announcement of the next Grand Theft Auto game and Microsoft purchasing Activision Blizzard. All of this drove ample discussion on the platform. You can view the top ten most tweeted about games in 2022 and a statement from Rishi Chadha, Head of Global Gaming Partnerships at Twitter, below.

Q1 2022 – Most Talked About Games on Twitter (Global):

@GenshinImpact Wordle @ensemble_stars @PlayApex @FinalFantasy @sekaiproject @ELDENRING @fgoproject @GAME_KNIVES_OUT Minecraft

“From blockbuster acquisitions, to celebrating (or commiserating) the Wordle of the day, the gaming conversation for Q1’22 was the biggest quarter to date,” said Chadha. “No matter what was happening across the gaming industry, people came to Twitter to talk about it. We can’t wait to see what the rest of the year has in store for the gaming conversation.”

These numbers will likely only continue to grow as the industry expands and gets a hold on more people. The next few years are expected to see massive, long-awaited game releases such as The Elder Scrolls VI, Grand Theft Auto VI, and many more. Not to mention, companies like PlayStation are promising even more studio acquisitions, which will surely cause a lot of discourse over on Twitter and other platforms.

