New Genshin Impact Trailer Highlights Collei

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, under the global brand of HoYoverse, is set to release the massive Version 3.0 update, "The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings," later this week on August 24th. The new update will bring with it the new region of Sumeru as well as the highly anticipated addition of the final element, Dendro. It also will feature new characters, and a trailer released today highlights one of them in particular.

More specifically, the latest Genshin Impact trailer focuses on Collei. The Bow-wielding, Dendro-attuned character was first officially revealed back in July, but she is set to be available to actually play with the release of Version 3.0 this week. That is, of course, if players manage to grab her from the gacha banner featuring her. The new Genshin Impact trailer specifically shows off what she can do and gives a good idea of her personality in the popular free-to-play video game. You can check it out for yourself embedded below:

Character Demo – "Collei: Sprout in the Thicket" | Genshin Impact



If there hadn't been a written test, Collei would have gotten a good grade on her wilderness survival exam.#Collei: Sprout in the Thicket



Collei's Character Demo >>https://t.co/dcFENNdK0c#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 22, 2022

As noted above, Genshin Impact Version 3.0, "The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings," is set to launch on August 24th as the next update following Genshin Impact Version 2.8, "Summer Fantasia." Version 3.0 will add the new land of Sumeru, which is west of Liyue, as well as new characters and the long-awaited Dendro element. Genshin Impact Version 2.8 is currently available and brought with it the new character Shikanoin Heizou, new events, outfits, and more. More broadly, Genshin Impact itself is available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

