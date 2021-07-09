Genshin Impact: How to Redeem a Code on Mobile Devices

✖

Genshin Impact has been all of the rage since it first started to release last year. The title, which is developed by the China-based studio miHoYo, has blown up across PlayStation, PC, and mobile platforms. And while the game is already mega-popular, one common question that many players (specifically those on mobile) have started to have comes in regard to redeeming codes. And if you have been curious about how this process works for yourself, here's the process behind it.

First and foremost, in order to redeem a code in Genshin Impact on mobile devices, you'll need to be Adventure Rank 10. Prior to reaching this threshold, you won't be able to redeem any items or gifts whatsoever. So make sure that you actually play the game for a certain period of time to reach this level.

Once you do, the way in which you can go about redeeming a code on Genshin Impact is pretty simple. For starters, you'll need to go to the Settings tab. Once opening this, navigate to the Account section where you should then see a "Redeem" option. As you might expect, this is the tab you'll want to visit to use the codes you may have acquired. Click on this Redeem selection, punch in your code, and you should be good to go. Any rewards that you may earn from this code should then be available to pick up in your mailbox.

Conversely, there is an entirely different way to go about this process if you'd like to potentially save some time. The official Genshin Impact website actually has a dedicated code redemption page where you can go complete this same process. Once you navigate to this page (which you can visit right here), all you have to do is log in to your normal account and proceed to then punch in the code on the page. After you finish this, your items should then naturally appear in your mailbox in-game.

As a whole, Genshin Impact is available to play for free right now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices. And as mentioned before, the game's 2.0 version is slated to launch later this month.