Genshin Impact Surprises Fans With Reveal of New Character

Genshin Impact has officially revealed a new character, Hu Tao, the 77th Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor who is said to walk the line between life and death, "shouldering responsibilities unknown to most mortals." Completing the reveal is not only a teaser trailer for the character but a few details about Hu Tao as well.

At the moment of publishing, not much is known about Hu Tao other than what's mentioned above. That said, most characters that have spoken about Hu Tao, have provided a negative impression that paints the character as one that can not be trusted. In fact, a tweet from the game's official Twitter account warns players to be careful around the character.

Hu Tao ‧ 77th Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Liyue Harbor's "Versemonger of the Darkest Alleys" She walks the line between life and death, shouldering responsibilities unknown to most mortals. Be careful around Hu Tao, lest she leads you by the nose!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/rN8LpjybGd — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 27, 2021

Right now, not only are details on Hu Tao -- which means Walnut in Chinese -- scarce, but we don't know when she's coming to the game. We know she's coming soon, but we don't know how soon exactly. That said, despite not being in the game yet, she's already cultivating a following, like all characters added to the game do.

Genshin Impact is available as a free-to-play game on PC, PS4, and mobile devices. The game is also playable on PS5 via backward compatibility, but right now this is the only way to play the game on PS5. Developer miHoYo has already confirmed the game is coming to PS5, and Nintendo Switch, but right now there's been no word of when these versions will release.

