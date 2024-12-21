Genshin Impact Incandescent Ode of Resurrection Update Gets Release Date

Four years into its life cycle, Genshin Impact continues to release exciting new updates that continue the story and add new characters and gameplay elements. This, along with a seemingly never-ending gacha mechanic, have kept the game’s fanbase engaged. Now, players are eagerly awaiting the next installment in Chapter V of the game’s main story. The Interlude Chapter, introduced in the 5.0 update, brought players to a new area with a new story to explore. Soon, the next Natlan Archon Quest will begin with the 5.3 update, which finally has a release date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Genshin Impact‘s 5.3 update will be called “Incandescent Ode of Resurrection,” and it will arrive just in the time to ring in the new year on January 1st, 2025. This next installment in the main story will continue the story of the war in Natlan, which has grown increasingly complex with each new installment.

As revealed in a recent livestream, the 5.3 update will bring plenty of new content to Genshin Impact, which is great news for players eager to see what’s next in the story and overall gameplay. When it launches in January, Genshin Impact 5.3 will add new playable characters, mini-games, events, and quality of life improvements for character leveling and combat. Many features will arrive with Phase I on January 1st, but others will not be available until Phase II begins on January 21st.

New feature highlights for the 5.3 update include:

Addition of several new playable characters including Pyro Archon Mavuika, the powerful shaman Citali, and a new Liyue character named Lan Yan

Lantern Rite event in Liyue, featuring mini-games & rewards, including a free 4-star character from the region

Makes the rhythm game a permanent game mode

Players got a first look at the gameplay styles of these new playable characters in the 5.3 Update Livestream with the developers. Mavuika and Citali are both 5-star units, with Mavuika being a Pyro Claymore user and Citali being a Cryo Catalyst user. Both of these characters will arrive during Phase I, which unlocks right on January 1st. The other new character, Lan Yan, debuts in Phase II and is a 4-star Anemo unit who also uses a Catalyst.

One of the new playable character in Genshin Impact 5.3

Alongside the new playable characters and story updates, Genshin Impact Version 5.3 will also provide quality of life improvements. These include:

Improvements to character level-up process, making it easier to access & understand the Training Guide

Increased Artifact Inventory Limit, up to 2,100

Smoother Boss respawn process, removing the need to teleport and return

These highlights are just some of what Travelers can look forward to when the Genshin Impact 5.3 update arrives in just a few weeks. The new update also brings new login rewards, outfits, and skins that players can earn via in-game events and the gacha mechanic. And lest players think the 5.3 update will be the only big thing to come in 2025, the livestream also hints at more to come, with several new characters that will arrive in Genshin Impact in the coming months.