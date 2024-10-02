KFC Launches Genshin Impact Collab: What You Need to Know

Genshin Impact knows what the fans want. Amid its fourth anniversary, the popular RPG is going all out to celebrate its legacy while ushering in its next era. Not long ago, Genshin Impact brought all eyes to Teyvat when it announced a collaboration with McDonald's of all places. And now, it seems the free-to-play game is expanding its foodie horizons with help from Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Oh yeah, that is right. Genshin Impact is teaming up with KFC. Paimon must be geeking out over the promise of tasty food. After a Genshin Impact just launched a menu bundle with KFC, but it is only available to fans over in Japan.

(Photo: KFC / MiHoYo)

Genshin Impact Teams Up with KFC

As you can see above, the new KFC bundle brings Genshin Impact to the fast-food chain with ease. Customers overseas can nab a Genshin Collaboration Magician Pack featuring Lyney and Lynette, two characters from Fontaine. The siblings are inked on the combo's packaging, and the meal is tasty enough. Genshin Impact is serving up fried chicken to its fans, and customers who buy the combo will also get some in-game rewards.

Of course, in-game rewards include some fried chicken, but that is not all. The KFC meal will also gift customers a code that unlocks the Wings of Feasting glider. The wing set combines Lyney's outfit with KFC and its color scheme. And outside of the game, the KFC combo comes complete with commemorative cards. Lyney and Lynette are center stage with these cards, and they are decked out in KFC gear.

Currently, Genshin Impact is running this KFC collaboration in Japan, and it will run through October 31 or while supplies last. As you can imagine, overseas fans are already vying for codes online. They want to get their hands on the in-game KFC goodies, and honestly? You can hardly blame them.

Genshin Impact Has Already Overtaken McDonald's

After all, Genshin Impact is one of the biggest RPG titles in the industry, and it is also one of the most profitable. The title is free to play, yes, but Genshin Impact promises an even better experience if you are willing to shell out real cash. Kentucky Fried Chicken is appealing to those fans with its new combo. And recently, McDonald's did the same with its MiHoYo deal.

Less than a month ago, Genshin Impact left the fandom buzzing after McDonald's confirmed it was releasing a special meal inspired by the game. The app-exclusive bundle paid homage to Kaedehara Kazuha and Beidou. The characters supported their own combo meal that gifted players an in-game glider skin and a special profile theme. You could also get a Genshin Impact apple pie that came complete with primogems, The fast-food collab took place in September, and it was a hit despite some technical issues. Clearly, the deal did well enough for MiHoYo to pursue a deal with KFC. So really, don't be surprised it Genshin Impact teams up with Starbucks down the line.

What do you think about this latest Genshin Impact collaboration? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.