Genshin Impact Coming to Xbox

At Gamescom Opening Night Live, it was revealed that Genshin Impact will be arriving on Xbox Series X|S later this year. The game will be released on November 20th as a free-to-play title. Additionally, a pre-order bundle for the game is coming, which will cost $9.99. Those interested can purchase that bundle starting today. Naturally, none of the in-game items will be available until after the game launches. Readers interested in preordering the bundle from the Microsoft Store can do so right here. The preorder bundle includes the following items:

Advanced Character EXP Material: Hero’s Wit ×15

Advanced Weapon Enhancement Material: Mystic Enhancement Ore ×20

Wishing Item: Acquaint Fate ×2

Currency: Mora ×150,000

Character EXP Material: Hero’s Wit ×15

Weapon Enhancement Material: Mystic Enhancement Ore ×20

Food Item: Rainbow Macarons ×10

Genshin Impact‘s arrival on Xbox comes more than four years after its debut on PlayStation, PC, and mobile. It’s been a long journey getting here, but the addition should be welcome news for Xbox users. Genshin Impact has become nothing less than a worldwide sensation in that time. Upon release, the game won numerous awards, and we’ve seen a wealth of merchandise released, including Funko Pops, an anime, and more. The game’s various characters have also gained their own followings, inspiring a metric ton of cosplay. After all this time, Xbox fans will finally get a chance to see what all the fuss is about, and it will be interesting to see how the game performs.

It should be noted that Genshin Impact seems to only be coming to Xbox Series X|S, and not Xbox One. The announcement of the Xbox version is somewhat surprising, giving the fact that mihoYo announced a Nintendo Switch version several years ago. That version was never released, and has not been officially canceled, but nothing has been heard about it in years. It’s possible mihoYo is waiting to port Genshin Impact until the next Nintendo console instead, but no one really knows for sure. As it is, anyone that wants to play Genshin Impact is just going to have to do so on one of the many other platforms that will now host the game.

Are you excited for Genshin Impact‘s arrival on Xbox? Have you played it on any other platform? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!