Genshin Impact Leak Reveals New Featured Weapons for Update 2.5

While Genshin Impact‘s 2.4 update rolled out earlier this month, fans of the game are already interested to see what developer miHoYo has in store for 2.5. According to reliable Genshin Impact leaker Tangzhu (also known as TZ), 2.5 will feature the Primordial Jade Cutter and Kagura’s Verity as five-star weapons during the first banner cycle. While TZ has a strong reputation in the Genshin Impact community, readers should always take leaks like this with a grain of salt, as plans are constantly shifting throughout the video game industry.

TZ apparently revealed the information during a stream, and it was shared on Twitter by @genshincyen. The Tweet can be found embedded below.

https://twitter.com/genshincyen/status/1486434594572599298

At this time of writing, miHoYo has not revealed when Genshin Impact‘s 2.5 update will release. Screen Rant and other outlets are expecting to see it drop on or around February 16th, based on the length players have seen for previous banner cycles. If that release date proves correct, the developer’s traditional livestream announcement should take place about two weeks prior. We are nearly two weeks away and that hasn’t happened just yet, so fans will just have to wait patiently for an official announcement. There seems to be quite a bit of excitement surrounding the new update, so hopefully miHoYo won’t keep fans waiting for too much longer!

For those unfamiliar with Genshin Impact, the game released in September 2020. Over the last year and a half, Genshin Impact has proven to be a massive success, earning billions worldwide. It’s impossible to say whether the game will be able to maintain this kind of momentum, but Genshin Impact has found a passionate fanbase. With a Nintendo Switch version currently in development, it definitely seems like the game’s audience will only continue to grow!

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

