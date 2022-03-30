Genshin Impact Reveals Free PlayStation Plus Rewards

Genshin Impact players can snag multiple in-game rewards if they subscribe to PlayStation Plus. The deal is available right now to subscribers, and once the bundle has been claimed, players must log into Genshin Impact through PlayStation Network within the next year to get the included items. The bundle can be claimed through May 10th, so fans that play on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 have a little time before it’s gone, but they should plan on snagging it sooner, rather than later. The PlayStation Plus bundle can be claimed right here, and it includes the following free items:

Hero’s Wit ×20

Mystic Enhancement Ore ×15

Mora ×50,000

Fragile Resin ×2

It’s hard to say how many Genshin Impact players will take advantage of this deal, but it definitely seems like a cool perk! All of these freebies should prove pretty helpful for players, especially those that are newer to the game, or just those with less real-world money to spend. Of course, these freebies might even convince some PlayStation Plus subscribers to try out Genshin Impact if they haven’t already explored what the game has to offer.

Since Genshin Impact‘s release in the fall of 2020, the free-to-play game has become nothing short of a massive success, generating billions in revenue for developer miHoYo. The game has also built a passionate player base, and the frequent addition of new playable characters has kept fans coming back. New additions to the game are quickly embraced by the player community, leading to cosplay, fan art, and more. It remains to be seen whether Genshin Impact can continue to attract new players, but promotions like this one could help in that regard!

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android. A Nintendo Switch version is also in development, though no release date has been given. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Genshin Impactso far? Do you plan on taking advantage of this promotion? Let us know inthe comments or share your thoughts directly onTwitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!