Genshin Impact Previews Upcoming Area, Character Abilities, and Event

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has shared a detailed preview of the upcoming Version 1.2 update set to release later this week on December 23rd. That includes the new Dragonspine location on the map, more information about the new character Albedo, and information about the named event and how to access it.

The new Dragonspine area, for example, includes an ancient city beneath the ice appropriately called the Entombed City, a bioluminescent underground space called Starglow Cavern, and an area stained by the core of a black dragon called Wyrmrest Valley. It is also worth noting that the new update includes areas that are extremely cold, which is a new gameplay mechanic that players will need to navigate carefully.

The mysterious new area of Dragonspine, the genius alchemist Albedo, and the all-new version event — learn about the new content in Version 1.2 here! >>Click to go to the Version 1.2 "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon" preview pagehttps://t.co/DTMAEFvm54#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) December 20, 2020

The named "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon" event requires players to hit Adventure Rank 20 and complete the Archon Quest "For a Tomorrow Without Tears" in addition to Albedo's Story Quest "Princeps Cretaceus Chapter" in order to access it. The event should run through January 12th. "If not for Sucrose, no-one would have known that Albedo is hiding a great secret — one that involves a mysterious unknown sword and a mountain entombed in ice for millennia," Genshin Impact says of the event.

Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. As noted above, the Version 1.2 update "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon" is set to release on Wednesday, December 23rd. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

