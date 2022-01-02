Genshin Impact Trailer Shows Off Yun Jin in Action

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has released a new trailer that shows off the upcoming character Yun Jin in action. Yun Jin is described by the developer as a renowned Liyue opera singer skilled in playwriting and singing that first learned to use the Polearm (her signature weapon) in order to better her stage combat before continuing her study of it to its current level. Yun Jin is set to join the playable roster in characters in the upcoming Version 2.4 update, “Fleeting Colors in Flight,” later this week.

More specifically, Yun Jin is a Geo-attuned, Polearm-wielding support character in the popular free-to-play video game. Her English voice actor is Judy Alice Lee while her Japanese voice actor is Kotori Koiwai — but her opera lines and singing are by Yang Yang. She can increase damage dealt by all party members as well as her own Elemental Skill, and her Elemental Burst increases damage dealt by nearby party members based on her defense. You can check out the new trailer for Yun Jin for yourself below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Character Demo – "Yun Jin: The True Meaning of Opera" | Genshin Impacthttps://t.co/E73YBvQjCi#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) January 2, 2022

As noted above, Genshin Impact‘s upcoming Version 2.4 update, “Fleeting Colors in Flight,” is set to release on January 5th and bring with it new characters, quests, rewards, and more. That includes, but is not limited to, the addition of Yun Jin. Genshin Impact‘s latest update, Version 2.3, “Shadows Amidst Snowstorms” is currently available. Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

Have you been playing Genshin Impact‘s latest version? Are you looking forward to the release of Version 2.4, “Fleeting Colors in Flight” and Yun Jin as a playable character early next year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!