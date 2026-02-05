Ghost of Tsushima 3 Likely Following New Update From Sony

It looks like PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions are going to make a follow-up to 2020’s Ghost of Tsushima and 2025’s Ghost of Yotei. Going into the release of the latter, there was scuttlebutt about whether it was going to be able to replicate the commercial success of the first game, given the new protagonist — which some fans did not like — and the smaller install base of the PS5 compared to the PS4. Also, sometimes sequels simply struggle to deliver the same impact. Ghost of Yotei seems to be doing a good job, though.

Speaking to investors, Sony CFO Lin Tao relayed word that Ghost of Yotei has actually exceeded sales of the first game over the same period of time, which in turn was a major positive for the company’s financial results of the corresponding quarter. Now, whether it will have the same long-term sales as its predecessor remains to be seen, as its word of mouth does seem to be a little weaker. Whatever the case, it is off to a great start.

A Sequel Looks Likely

Assuming the development costs of Ghost of Yotei were similar to Ghost of Tsushima — and assuming sales don’t fall off a cliff — this is an appreciable commercial success for Sony, which can only mean one thing: a third game in the series. If this happens, and if it is Sony’s next game, we still won’t be seeing this game for a while. If five years separated the release of the first two games, it is safe to assume five years will separate the second and third games. If this is the case, this would put the third game around 2030, which presumably makes it a PS6 release, assuming the PS6 isn’t delayed due to component shortages.

Meanwhile, if a third game does happen, it will presumably either be another new protagonist or perhaps a new story involving Jin, the protagonist of the first game. If the latter happens, a prequel is more likely than any form of sequel. Considering Atsu was partially divisive, we would not expect another game with her at the center of it, whether it it a sequel or a prequel.

Unfortunately, right now, all we have is speculation, given that Sucker Punch Productions has not said what the future of the series is, nor has the studio. Job listings in the coming months and years should reveal if it’s more of the samurai series, though.

