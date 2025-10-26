3 Armor Sets That Completely Change How You Play Ghost of Yotei

Ghost of Yotei gives players plenty of ways to customize Atsu. She’s got a whole array of face masks, hats, helmets, sword kits, pieces of chest armor, and a ton of colorways, all of which can be combined in various ways to give players a truly unique Ghost. Everything is cosmetic, however, except for the chest armor. These all give Atsu a unique set of abilities that can change how players go about Yotei and approach combat or stealth. And since there’s no transmog, players will likely have to weigh whether or not they want to have a certain look or a certain gameplay perk.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are the three armor types in Ghost of Yotei that change the game the most. (Remember, the perks are only associated with the chest armor.)

3) Dragonfly Armor

Image Courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Dragonfly Armor is the gear set for those who want to specialize in using the bow and arrow. It can be found in Tokachi Range (the central part of the map) at the Cairn Forks landmark and is the reward of the aptly titled “The Dragonfly Armor” Tale mission.

While the effects get more pronounced with each upgrade, the Dragonfly Armor buffs the bow and arrow in interesting ways that go beyond simple damage increases. Aiming the bow while this is equipped creates a sparkly glint at the end of the arrow for a short amount of time. Firing the arrow at that precise time when the glint is visible increases the arrow’s range and damage, which is incredibly useful for sniping. This applies to both bow types, too.

Shooting an empowered arrow also grants more Concentration, which is the resource in Ghost of Yotei that slows down time. This is useful for headshots, so, with the right timing, it is possible to constantly fire off arrows in slow motion and kill opponents before they even get close. This works particularly well with the Charm of Kibitsuhiko, which also gives back even more Concentration with each headshot. Both branches on the Ranged part of the skill tree can make these effects more pronounced, as a reduced Concentration cooldown and longer Concentration timer are quite useful.

The final perk of the Dragonfly Armor lets Atsu reload her arrows more quickly. Nocking in Yotei can be somewhat slow sometimes, so this helps speed up the process, leading to a higher damage output. This is more useful during combat, but it helps make stealthy sniping a bit faster, as well.

2) Crimson Kimono

Image Courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Crimson Kimono is the stealthiest armor of the bunch. It is the reward of a quest called “The Crimson Kimono” and is located in Sakuru Woods, a southeastern section of Teshio Ridge, the frozen northern region of Yotei.

The Crimson Kimono helps sneaking because of how well it keeps the player hidden. When fully upgraded, it allows players to get an extra two assassinations by throwing kunai. Combining this perk with either of the Chain Assassination skills in the Assassination part of the skill tree means it is possible to take out five foes in one sequence. (That’s also enough to fully charge Onyro’s Howl, which can lead to another free kill or two.) These ones killed with kunai can be somewhat far away, too, which gives this build a surprising amount of range.

This can be combined with a handful of charms to maximize its effectiveness. For example, the Charm of Assassin’s Resolve can yield Spirit for every assassination, the Charm of Opportunity will automatically loot each assassinated foe, and the Charm of Izanagi can give back health for each assassination.

The Crimson Kimono also makes Atsu even sneakier by lowering enemy detection speed. This is pretty straightforward and makes Atsu even harder to spot. This can also be combined with the Charm of Lingering Shadows to reduce detection speed and the Charm of the Wary Opponent, which allows players to instantly focus on an enemy who has started detecting Atsu (somewhat like the Reflex Mode in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain).

The final perk for the Crimson Kimono has to do with the kusarigama weapon (the small sickle with the chain). Kusarigama assassinations — where Atsu stealthily pulls in a far target to kill them — can be done from farther away. This is the most specific perk since it requires players to get the kusarigama in Teshio Ridge. However, it is still useful, especially when paired with the Iron Talon skill in the kusarigama’s skill tree that takes away the Spirit requirement for kusarigama assassinations.

1) Bounty Master Armor

Image Courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Bounty Master Armor can change the game more than any other armor set. It is the reward for the “Soma the Condemned” bounty from the bounty board in the Yotei Grasslands. This bounty is specifically in Lake Jozan, a lake in the northwestern part of the grasslands region.

The Bounty Master Armor is much like the Sarugami Armor from Ghost of Tsushima‘s Iki Island DLC (sans the monkey theming), as it empowers perfect parries and disables regular ones. Perfect parry and perfect dodge windows are increased, though. Each perfect parry also yields three counter attacks instead of one. Spirit gains are even increased, which can lead to more special move usage.

This whole armor set is centered around risk and reward. It is risky to turn off regular parries because that puts the onus on the player to be on top of their timing, but pulling them off means more special moves, increased healing capabilities, and a more powerful offensive rush.

It also has the side effect of being extra stylish when played on Lethal difficulty mode. A set of three slashes after a perfect parry can kill most enemies, so this is a decent way to carve through the opposition. The timing can be quite strict, though, so players can also go into the gameplay settings and make the parry window timing more forgiving.

The Charm of Fearful Defense is useful with this build because it can terrify enemies after a perfect parry and take them out of the battle, and Father’s Charm (and the upgraded Charm of Mount Yotei) heals the player after every perfect parry. However, the Charm of Futsunushi is the most useful since it broadens the window for perfect parries and perfect dodges, meaning players can better reap the rewards of the Bounty Master Armor.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!