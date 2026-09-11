New Open-World RPG Is Officially the #1 Best-Selling PC Game on Steam

A new open-world RPG is officially the #1 best-selling Steam game. Not on the live chart, but on the weekly chart. In other words, it was last week’s best-selling PC game on Steam. We won’t know what this week’s best-selling PC game on the Valve platform is until early next week. There is a good chance it’s going to be last week’s #3 best-selling game.

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Coming in at #10 this week on Steam was Red Dead Redemption 2, which continues to sell despite being eight years old. Above it in the #9 spot is one of this year’s best-sellers, Crimson Desert. Meanwhile, in the #8 spot was Star Wars Zero Company, which was the previous week’s #1 best-selling game. In the #7 and #6 spots were NBA 2K27 and Halloween: The Game, respectively. The former was the third best-selling game the week prior, while the latter could be poised to climb the chart for this week based on its live sales numbers. The first game in the top five, in the #5 spot, is How to Fish, which was the best-selling game two weeks prior. In the #4 spot, meanwhile, is Bodycam, while the #3 spot is Wardogs. The latter was on pre-orders alone at the time. It’s since released and looks set to be the best-selling Steam game for this week once it’s over. Then in the #2 spot is a new release, Onimusha: Way of the Sword from Capcom. Above it in the #1 spot is another new release, a new open-world RPG called The Blood of the Dawnwalker.

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One of 2026’s Best Open-World RPGs

The Blood of the Dawnwalker is a new open-world RPG from Polish studio Rebel Wolves, which debuts with the release. The studio was founded by various leads and developers who worked on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt at CD Projekt Red. And it shows. In a lot of ways, it’s very similar to this great RPG.

Right now, the new open-world RPG has an 85% approval rating on Steam, which matches its 83 on Metacritic. As for the game itself, it puts you into the shoes of Coen, a young man turned into a Dawnwalker who must balance his new cursed powers with his humanity in a quest to save his family. The backdrop for this is 14th-century Europe, where brutal wars and the Black Death have devastated everything. In these tumultuous times, vampires have seized control with the help of other creatures of the night.

Those interested in the new best-selling Steam game can grab it for $70, and, in return, will get a 15- to 30-hour RPG, or 50 hours if you are a completionist. Meanwhile, Valve lists Steam Deck compatibility as “Unsupported.”