Free DOOM Games Available for Millions in New Promotion

Multiple DOOM games will now be free for millions around the globe thanks to a new promotion that has kicked off. While the original DOOM debuted back in 1993, the legendary shooter franchise has continued with new entries, the most recent of which is last year’s DOOM: The Dark Ages. And although The Dark Ages isn’t one of the games that’s now being handed out at no cost, these giveaways do happen to include arguably the best installments in the history of the series.

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Coming by way of Amazon and its Luna (formerly Prime Gaming) service, a trio of DOOM titles will become free throughout the month of September 2026. This promotion has kicked off this week as both the original DOOM and its sequel, DOOM II, are now free to obtain and download through GOG. This free rotation will then continue next week when 2020’s DOOM Eternal joins the Luna lineup on September 17th. Compared to the other two games, DOOM Eternal will come with a download code that can be redeemed on the Xbox App for PC.

By all accounts, these three DOOM games are likely the most acclaimed and popular in the history of the franchise, which makes their inclusion that much better. While the original DOOM has been lauded as one of the most influential games in history, DOOM II is equally important in many ways and helped continue pushing the FPS genre forward in its early days. DOOM Eternal is then considered by many to be the best entry in id Software’s most recent trilogy, which gives players a modern game in the series to check out.

Of course, since this giveaway is coming from Amazon, it means that these DOOM games aren’t outright free for anyone and everyone. Instead, they’ll only be claimable by those with active Amazon Prime memberships. While this does represent a slight barrier to entry, given how many tens of millions of Prime subscribers there already are in the world, there’s a decent chance that you may already qualify for this giveaway without having to do anything else.

As for the length of this offer, it’s set to extend past the end of the month. Both DOOM and DOOM II will be claimable on Luna until next month on October 14th, at which point they’ll depart from the free catalog. It’s not yet known how long DOOM Eternal will then remain on Luna, but assuming that it’s a little over a month similar to the other titles being given out, it means that it will likely be removed near the end of October 2026. As such, be sure to snag all of these games for yourself while they’re all live on the platform.